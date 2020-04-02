Clemson baseball coach uncertain how NCAA eligibility decision will impact Tigers

CLEMSON — The NCAA's decision to grant spring sports athletes an extra season of eligibility will send ripples throughout college baseball. But teams are still uncertain how those consequences will color roster construction next season.

Clemson baseball coach Monte Lee said Tuesday "it's way too early" to know how the decision, which came after the 2019-20 season was cut short because of the coronavirus, will impact his team in 2020-21.

"This thing has hit us so fast," Lee said. "There's just so many unanswered questions as to how this is all going to play out."

Here's what is known: All athletes in spring sports were awarded an extra year of eligibility, including those who who would've exhausted their eligibility this season. Schools do not have to award those players with the same level of scholarship as received in 2019-20.

In college baseball, teams are typically permitted to hold a 35-player roster, with 11.7 scholarships to be distributed among 27 players. Next season there will be no cap on roster size, but Lee said he was uncertain how scholarships would be spread out next year.

Making things more complicated is the altering of the MLB draft, which normally spans 40 rounds. The 2020 draft will include somewhere between five and 10 rounds, with signing bonuses for undrafted players not to exceed $20,000.

"You're going to see a lot of your highly touted incoming guys that you could’ve potentially lost to the draft, now those kids are going to wind up at school," Lee said. "It's going to affect our juniors significantly. There’s going to be a lot more juniors that would’ve been drafted that now will be returning to school.

"There’s going to be an influx of talent in college baseball next year."

That dynamic excites Lee. But he also feels for the players who otherwise might've had the opportunity to choose a professional career.

Several Clemson players could fall in that category. The Tigers had two seniors and nine juniors this past season, with Lee believing only one — left-handed pitcher Sam Weatherly — is in line to be selected in the draft's first two rounds. Weatherly, a junior, was brilliant as Clemson's Friday night starter, compiling a 2-0 record with 43 strikeouts in 22⅔ innings.

"Everyone else, quite honestly, could be up in the air," Lee said.

So is the remainder of the baseball calendar. Summer league has not yet been ruled out, and some teams might hold workouts for prospective draft selections.

In the meantime, Lee is communicating often with his players. Acclimation to the school's online learning system is a priority. So is physical fitness; the program's strength and conditioning staff has sent players detailed workout plans.

Lee is keeping busy too. He's grinding through kettlebell workouts on his deck and walking his dogs on some nearby lake trails — twice a day. He's enjoying time with his family.

And he's trying to decipher what the future of college baseball will look like.

"It's a lot to take in and work through," he said.