Clemson baseball coach Monte Lee details team's 'emotional' season ending meeting

CLEMSON — Monte Lee on Friday looked out on a room full of shocked faces and felt many things.

In the past 24 hours, his Clemson baseball team had gone from riding the high of Wednesday night's extra innings victory to the sinking, career-altering low that was its new reality: the remainder of the 2019-20 season was likely to be cancelled amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Lee felt both empathy and gratitude; his players were hurting, yes, but it was also remarkable what they had accomplished in the truncated season.

And he felt a pang of uncertainty too — would Sam Weatherly ever wear a Tigers uniform again? What about Carson Spiers?

The world is trying to adjust to the new reality brought on by the pandemic, and what it will mean for lives and routines and everything in between. Lee's team is no different.

Last week, the NCAA granted eligibility relief for "all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports." But the finer points of that measure have yet to be hashed out, leaving the futures of seniors Weatherly and Spiers — the Tigers' ace and closer, respectively — up in the air.

"Will there be some roster adjustments for next year? I would have to imagine there will be, but we have not gotten that information yet," Lee said on a conference call Wednesday morning. "It is my understanding that there are going to be some discussions at the NCAA level potentially starting next week in terms of how to put together a plan in terms of what those adjustments will look like."

In the meantime, Lee is sliding into the role of sounding board for his players. He plans to FaceTime with each of his players weekly, and he has passed along contact information for mental health counselors.

Last week's news was jarring for college athletes across the country, and for Clemson it came at a particularly charged moment.

Last Wednesday evening, when the situation began to unravel, the Tigers were at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, where they edged Winthrop, 3-2, in an 11-inning thriller.

The madness started that night, when the NBA suspended its season. The Tigers were in the weight room the following morning, getting in one last workout before traveling to Wake Forest for what would've been a three-game series, when Lee learned over a phone call the ACC men's basketball tournament had been cancelled.

Lee was instructed to hold off on the team's originally scheduled travel plans, and soon after he learned of the ACC's decision to suspend all spring sports indefinitely. At that point he began devising a plan with his staff to keep the players in shape for the next couple weeks.

Then, at 4:16 p.m. the NCAA sent out a tweet: It had cancelled all remaining winter and spring sports championships — meaning there would be no College World Series. The baseball regular season had not been definitely wiped out yet, but the writing was on the wall.

"You could imagine the emotions at that time," Lee said. "Just how fast this was moving."

The next morning Lee met with the team. He first went down of a list of logistical matters: The players needed to go home and practice social distancing. They needed to ready themselves for online classes, which will run from March 23-April 5.

Then he opened up. Lee was proud, he said. If the season was indeed over — the ACC on Tuesday made it official and cancelled all remaining athletic activity through the end of the 2019-20 academic year — the Tigers had gone 6-0 in one-run games. That was worth something to Lee.

But the gravity of the situation still stung.

"It was very emotional," Lee said. "A lot of guys broke down. I obviously got emotional."

"It gives you a perspective and an appreciation for the players you have, and just the day in, day out journey that you get to through with these guys."