Clemson baseball coach explains why recruiting from home 'not the same'

CLEMSON — These days, Monte Lee spends a lot of time cooped up in his office, lost in his computer screen.

It's not by choice. Clemson's head baseball coach would rather be outside, cap pulled tightly over his head, watching baseball. He didn't sign up to be a desk jockey. But the coronavirus has thrown a curveball at the country's summer plans, and Lee is not exempt.

Showcases and travel leagues for high school players have continued in earnest, but the NCAA's recruiting dead period has prevented college coaches from watching in person. That means Lee and others have had to evaluate and recruit players virtually.

And as immersive has technology has become, it can't substitute for watching a hitter dig into the batter's box from feet away.

"You can't see the makeup of the player," Lee said. "How hard does he play? How does he interact with his teammates? How does he handle failure? When he strikes out, how does he react to it? How vocal is he on the field?"

Lee has prided himself in recognizing those traits in potential Tigers players since taking over the program in June 2015. That's translated to NCAA Tournament appearances each of his first four seasons, and Clemson was 14-3 in 2020 before the coronavirus cut short the season.

The Tigers' class of 2020, ranked No. 29 in the nation by Prep Baseball Report (PBR), is set with 14 players. But players in the class of 2021 face an uphill battle in getting noticed and building relationships.

Present circumstances have rendered Lee's typical summer routine moot; Clemson normally hosts its own tournament, and recruits can't make campus visits.

But the coach has found a few workarounds.

PBR and Perfect Game provide live streams of their respective showcases. When the action is streamed through the center field camera, Lee can get a decent look at everything happening.

And sometimes the streams include metrics: velocity and spin rate for pitchers, exit velocity and launch angle for hitters.

"It's not perfect," Lee said. "But it's better than nothing. It's kind of like watching a baseball game on television."

Communication with recruits has been limited to phone conversations. Lee hasn't changed the way he pitches the program, but he's encouraged players to peek at the team's social media pages.

Clemson's digital team hasn't been able to film new content during the lockdown, but Brian Hennessy, the team's senior associate director of communications, and Jonathan Gantt, Clemson's associate athletic director of creative solutions, have retrofitted and posted old content to meet the present moment.

"We've actually been able to pull from this huge mountain of content that we've created over the last seven years to help bring the campus to the recruit," Gantt said. "The term we use is 'remote recruiting.'"

Gantt said Lee and assistant coach Bradley LeCroy have long been proponents of tapping into social content, and that's proven to be an asset during this period.

LeCroy, for example, last year suggested creating a video tour of Douthit Hills, the primary on-campus residence of Clemson athletes. A tour was shot, edited and posted online, and baseball coaches have often circulated it to recruits over the past few months.

"Baseball, they were early adopters," Gantt said. "It's a big credit to coach Lee. Really, the entire staff. Like I said, they were early adopters a long time ago. And coach LeCroy has been way ahead of the curve on this stuff."

Still, Lee misses the human element of recruiting. Baseball players, Lee said, can't be evaluated like football players, who can sell themselves on game tape.

How is a baseball coach to parse intangibles from an office chair?

"It's not the same," Lee said. "Nothing is going to replace being able to watch a kid in person."