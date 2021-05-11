Clemson baseball bests South Carolina in series finale

CLEMSON — This time, Andrew Eyster didn't get the chance to break Clemson's heart.
Eyster, the South Carolina right-fielder, delivered a pair of walk-off hits in February to lift the No. 25 Gamecocks past Tigers in the first two games of the series. But on May 11, when the rivals concluded the set at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson took control in the fifth inning and rolled to a 7-2 win.
Eyster's final at-bat, in the top of the ninth, ended in a fly out to right. He finished 0 for 4.
The win over archrival South Carolina (29-17), ranked No. 12 in the NCAA's official ratings percentage index, no doubt provides an NCAA Tournament boost for No. 51 Clemson (23-21).
"Everyone knows we're fighting like crazy to get in the postseason," Clemson coach Monte Lee said. "A win like this helps our case."
It was also an important statement.
After getting swept last weekend at Georgia Tech, the Tigers methodically beat down on their biggest rival.
South Carolina scored first, when Wes Clarke homered off Clemson right-hander Rob Hughes. But then, in the bottom of the frame, the Tigers took the lead on a bunt set down by second baseman Sam Hall. An errant throw to third base scored runners on first and second. Two batters later, shortstop James Parker singled home Hall to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead.
The big frame was even more satisfying for the Tigers because it came against right-hander Daniel Lloyd. The Summerville native started the inning by walking third baseman Max Wagner, then hit center fielder Bryce Teodosio in the face with the pitch, earning jeers from the Clemson faithful.
Gamecocks second baseman Jeff Heinrich homered in the top of the eighth, but it wasn't enough for South Carolina on a night Clemson made the most of its opportunities.
"We kept putting guys on base and didn't get the big big hit," Gamecocks coach Mark Kingston said.
The six South Carolina pitchers surrendered just six hits, but the Tigers put six runners on base with walks, and three more were hit by pitches. Clemson right fielder Dylan Brewer walloped a 410-foot dinger in the bottom of the eighth.
The Tigers also went deep into their bullpen, with five pitchers taking the mound. Right-hander Nick Hoffman earned the save after entering in the eighth. Gamecocks left fielder Josiah Sightler flew out to left fielder Kier Meredith to end the game, and Hoffman pumped his first.