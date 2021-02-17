Clemson baseball begins season led by pair of standout two-way talents

CLEMSON — Rare is it that a college baseball team has one player with the ability to pitch and hit at an elite level. Even rarer is a team with two.

That's exactly the situation Clemson finds itself in as it kicks off the 2021 campaign with a weekend series against Cincinnati at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Tigers are led by redshirt sophomore Davis Sharpe, who will pull double duty as the team's ace starting pitcher and middle-of-the-lineup powerhouse. And the team hopes to receive similar production from freshman Caden Grice, a left-hander and power bat. They will split time at first base.

Sharpe, who calls Grice "junior," has taken the Greer native under his wing.

"He did that completely on his own," coach Monte Lee said. "I didn't ask him to do it. I think Davis now is an older player in the program, he's been around the block. He had to do it as a freshman and he didn't have anybody helping him."

Sharpe's mentorship will only help Clemson — especially if Grice can come close to matching his mentor's production.

Sharpe, who will be the Tigers' opening day starter Friday, had a 1-1 record with a 3.93 ERA in four starts last season. Lee called him the team's most "polished pitcher." And when he's not on the mound, Sharpe will look to build on last season's excellent production at the plate, when he hit .311 with four homers and 10 RBIs.

Grice will start the Sunday game on the mound, with freshman right-hander Ty Olenchuk getting the nod Saturday. The Tigers lost left-hander Sam Weatherly and right-handers Spencer Strider and Carson Spiers to MLB.

"Olenchuk is a strike-throwing machine at 91-94 mph," Lee said. "Grice has earned it based on how he's pitched in the fall and in the spring intersquads."

Grice also has prodigious power at the plate, Lee said.

"He has more power than anybody I've ever seen with my own two eyes," Lee said. "I've never coached a player in 21 years that's hit baseballs as hard and as far as Caden Grice.

"The power is unreal. But he is raw as a hitter. He's still developing."

Clemson last season barreled out to a 14-3 start and appeared on its way to a deep postseason run before COVID-19 cut shut down the United States in March.

The Tigers' entire starting lineup returns from 2020 — including star outfielder Kier Meredith — and Lee believes the team's depth will be a strength. Lee led Clemson to the NCAA Tournament from 2016-19, but the program hasn't won a regional since 2010.

The push to get back to Omaha begins this weekend, with Sharpe taking the mound. Lee will then turn to freshmen Olenchuk and Grice, in whom he has plenty of confidence.

"There's probably going to be some stories written about it this week, that Clemson is starting two freshmen on the weekend, they're young, these guys don't have any experiences, those sorts of things," Lee said. "It doesn't worry me whatsoever to start a guy as a true freshman, if they're ready for it."