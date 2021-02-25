CLEMSON — When the Clemson baseball team took the field at Doug Kingsmore Stadium a week ago for the Tigers' season opener against Cincinnati, there was a special feeling in the air.

Finally, after last season was cut short because of the spread of COVID-19, baseball was back.

Things still felt a tad off, though. A familiar face was relegated to the dugout: star left fielder Kier Meredith.

Meredith, who hit .364 with five RBIs in 17 games last season, was held out because of a leg injury. And when coach Monte Lee addressed reporters earlier this week, he said it was "doubtful" Meredith will be ready for the weekend rivalry series against South Carolina.

"Obviously it's frustrating," said Meredith, who missed all three games of the Tigers' sweep of Cincinnati. "But I've been here before."

Indeed. Meredith missed much of the 2018 and 2019 seasons because of injuries, That's what made his hot start to 2020 so special, and then the campaign's abrupt end so frustrating for the Winston-Salem, N.C., native.

But Meredith is remaining upbeat. He's committed to being a good teammate this weekend.

"If I sit around and mope and say 'woe is me,' that won't make things any better," he said. "Will make things worse."

Though Lee left the door open for Meredith to possibly play this weekend, he definitively ruled out three other regular contributors because of injuries: left-handed pitcher Keyshawn Askew, catcher Adam Hackenberg and infielder/outfielder Sam Hall.

Hackenberg's absence will be the most glaring. The junior, who started all 17 of Clemson's games last season, also missed the Cincinnati series with an arm injury.

Redshirt freshman Jonathan French started in his place and recorded four hits over the first three games, but Hackenberg's experience behind the plate is certainly missed. Last season he won the Tigers Baseball Award, given annually to the team's best leader.

French will once again be tasked with managing Clemson's pitchers over the weekend. Right-hander Davis Sharpe, who tossed five scoreless innings in last week's opener, will get the nod Feb. 26, with left-hander Mat Clark scheduled to start Feb. 27 and right-hander Ty Olenchuk on Feb. 28.

Clark was one of Clemson's top starters in 2019 before moving to the bullpen last season. He worked as a reliever opening weekend, throwing four scoreless innings, but with the bright lights of the rivalry he'll be asked to start once again.

As a South Carolina native, Clark said the series means a little more to him.

"It's the greatest rivalry in college baseball," Lee said.