CLEMSON — Coach Dabo Swinney on April 3 said after Clemson's spring game it "looks like" backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh had "probably" suffered a torn Achilles, an ankle injury that would put him on the shelf for the 2021 season.

Phommachanh, a redshirt sophomore, was helped off the field with 2:38 remaining, shifting his weight to his right foot. The injury came on a non-contact play.

"He thought somebody had hit him," Swinney said. "When you tear your Achilles, that's usually what everybody talks about. They always think somebody hit them. Really, really tough break for Taisun."

And for Clemson, too. Phommachanh in 2021 was likely to be starter D.J. Uiagalalei's backup, but the injury creates uncertainty at the position.

Next on the depth chart is walk-on Hunter Helms, who played well Saturday but doesn't have Phommachanh's skillset.

Swinney insisted afterward the setback will not alter his reticence to dip into the transfer portal. Freshmen signal callers Bubba Chandler, Will Taylor and Billy Wiles are due to report in the summer.

Chandler and Taylor, though, are also signed to the Tigers' baseball team, and both could end up getting selected in the 2021 MLB Draft. Wiles is a 3-star recruit who turned down offers from the likes of Old Dominion, Tulane and Bryant to walk on at Clemson.

"We're fortunate to have the guys that we have," Swinney said. "We're super excited about adding these other three guys this summer."

Phommachanh on April 3 started slow — his White team offense punted away its first three drives — but he settled into a nice rhythm as the game wore on.

Early in the fourth quarter he connected with Ajou Ajou for a 16-yard touchdown in the left corner of the end zone. He appeared to stumble in his celebration, but remained in the contest, driving his team down the field on its next drive before leaving the game.

He finished 14-of-25 passing for 163 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

If it's any solace for Clemson, Uiagalalei was effective — he finished 20-of-28 passing for 174 yards and a touchdown — and Helms played well too (11-of-16 for 84 yards with one interception).

But it's clear the Tigers' quarterback room will be worse off without Phommachanh. Not that Swinney is much concerned. Afterwards he was asked to recall the last time Clemson was so thin at quarterback.

Swinney took a swig of soda. He beamed.

"Yeah!" he said. "Just a couple years ago, when we won the national championship. 2018. I think (former wide receiver) Hunter Renfrow was my third-team quarterback."