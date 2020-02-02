CLEMSON — Chase Brice has found a new home.

The former Clemson quarterback announced Sunday on Twitter he is transferring to Duke, where he will play out the final two years of his college eligibility.

https://twitter.com/chasebrice7/status/1224098790589763584?s=20

Brice served as star quarterback Trevor Lawrence's primary backup this season. Over 11 games he finished 50-for-85 passing for 581 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.

Duke finished with a 5-7 record last season with quarterback Quentin Harris, who threw for 2,078 yards and 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions on 209-of-357 passing. Harris graduated, meaning Brice will compete for the Blue Devils' starting job.

Brice will be most remembered at Clemson for his performance against Syracuse on Sept. 29, 2018. It was the Tigers' first game without quarterback Kelly Bryant, who left the team after Lawrence supplanted him as the starter, and Brice came in relief of an injured Lawrence.

Brice steered Clemson to a dramatic 27-23 victory in Death Valley, helping the team avoid what could've been a season-defining loss.

Brice announced his decision to transfer Jan. 16 with a heartfelt message on social media. With Lawrence back for his junior season and incoming freshman D.J. Uiagalelei likely to get a good look as Lawrence's backup, Brice decided he needed to make a move.

"During my time at Clemson, I've wanted to stay the course and be the best quarterback, best competitor, best student, best person and best classmate I could be and tried to represent the Clemson family with as much class and character as I possibly could," he wrote then.