CLEMSON — Chase Brice is moving on.

The Clemson quarterback announced Thursday on Twitter he will enter the transfer portal and look for a new place to spend the final two seasons of his college career.

Brice will be immediately eligible to play as a graduate transfer.

"During my time at Clemson, I've wanted to stay the course and be the best quarterback, best competitor, best student, best person and best classmate I could be and tried to represent the Clemson family with as much class and character as I possibly could," Brice wrote.

Coach Dabo Swinney spoke highly of Brice this season, insisting the Tigers had the two best quarterbacks in the ACC with Brice and sophomore Trevor Lawrence.

Clemson's quarterback room has gotten too crowded for the redshirt sophomore, though. D.J. Uiagaleleli, a consensus 5-star recruit from California, has already joined the team and is expected to be Lawrence's primary backup next season.

Uiagaleleli's addition left Brice, a Grayson, Ga., native, with a decision to make. Rumors have linked him to Georgia and USF, where former co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott is now the head coach.

Brice helped deliver one of the most exciting Clemson wins in recent memory last season, when he relieved an injured Lawrence against Syracuse on Sept. 29, 2018. He finished 7-of-13 for 83 yards and helped engineer the 13-play, 94-yard game-winning drive to help Clemson secure the come-from-behind, 27-23 win.

This season he was 50-for-85 passing for 581 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. He last played Dec. 7 in the Tigers' 62-17 win over Virginia in the ACC Championship, completing 5-of-7 passes for 106 yards.

Before Clemson's loss to LSU on Monday in the College Football Playoff national championship, Brice was asked what he'd bring to a new team.

“I know what I bring here every day at Clemson,” he said, “and that’s a good mindset. I love my teammates and I think they love me back.”

Several of Brice's teammates offered supportive messages on social in the wake of his announcement, including walk-on tight end J.L. Banks, a native of Madison, Ga., about 40 miles from Brice's hometown.

"Someone is getting a game changer!" Banks wrote.

Brice's announcement came hours after defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney announced he will stay at Clemson for his final season of eligibility. Wide receiver Tee Higgins, a junior, said Wednesday he will declare for the 2020 NFL Draft, and the Tigers are still awaiting a decision from junior running back Travis Etienne.