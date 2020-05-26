Clemson announces date for allowing football, basketball players to return for workouts

CLEMSON — Clemson football players and members of the men’s and women’s basketball teams are set to return to voluntary activity beginning June 8. The move comes after Clemson announced its phased return plan last week, including the NCAA’s decision to permit voluntary activity for all sports.

Student-athletes will be allowed to return as early as June 1 while undergoing a period of social and physical distancing – seven days at home prior to returning to Clemson and seven days after arriving in Clemson.

Once this period is complete without symptoms, the student-athletes are eligible to begin pre-participation physicals with Clemson Sports Medicine. This physical includes a test for COVID-19, as well as an antibody test. Student-athletes must also complete daily screenings before entering facilities.

"We are encouraged to begin the first step in the implementation of our Phase I planning, and appreciate the leadership of our university in helping us prepare for our student-athletes and staff to return in early June," said director of athletics Dan Radakovich. "We are confident in our ability to provide a safe environment and have put our energy into that goal. We’re encouraged by the progress and remain vigilant as we begin to welcome a limited number of student-athletes back to our facilities."

The Clemson athletic department has planned a three-phase approach to return, with oversight from the school and guidance from local and national health officials.

All phases include guidelines for social distancing, face coverings, enhanced sanitizing, limited groups, modified use of space and other safety measures.

Phase I includes just those staff members directly responsible for the health and well-being of student-athletes, as well as those preparing facilities for Phase II. Sport coaches are expected to work remotely for Phase I, which will last no fewer than 14 days. Coaches may begin activity within facilities in limited numbers and employing recommended protocols with objective-based duties no sooner than Phase II.

Phase II and Phase III each further integrate staffs and student-athletes, and make adjustments to capacities and group settings, as well as facility access. Clemson will continue to evaluate policies and procedures on spacing, contact tracing, testing, and other safety measures as more is known from the CDC, DHEC, ACC, NCAA or other medical research or guidance. Details regarding fall competition are not available at this time.