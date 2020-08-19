You are the owner of this article.
Citadel at Clemson football game is on; Bulldogs will play Eastern Kentucky at home

Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain (8) makes a catch in front of Citadel defensive back Ben Roberts during the teams' last meeting in 2017 at Death Valley. The Tigers and Bulldogs will play this fall at Clemson. File/Gwinn Davis/Special to The Post and Courier

The Citadel has scheduled two of what it hopes will be four football games for the fall.

The Bulldogs will play at Clemson on Sept. 19, and will be at home against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 26, athletic director Mike Capaccio said Wednesday.

Capaccio said The Citadel is planning to play four games in the fall, after the Southern Conference postponed its league season to the spring.

The game at Clemson had originally been scheduled for Nov. 14. The ACC's revamped schedule, shifted due to the coronavirus pandemic, left Clemson with a Sept. 19 date for its non-conference game.

"It's definitely a go," Capaccio said. "It's an exciting opportunity for our football team to compete with a program at Clemson's level."

The payout from the game is worth $450,000 to The Citadel.

Eastern Kentucky, of the FCS Ohio Valley Conference, was 7-5 last season, with a 5-3 record in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Colonels ended the season with a 29-23 win over Jacksonville State, and lost by 42-0 to the ACC’s Louisville.

The Colonels are in their first season under veteran college coach Walt Wells. EKU, located in Richmond, Ky., also has games at Marshall (Sept. 5) and at West Virginia (Sept. 12).

Capaccio said finding opponents for fall games has not been easy. All 13 FCS conferences have postponed their league seasons to the spring, leaving about 15 FCS teams pursuing games for the fall.

"It's been very, very difficult," Capaccio said. "We're waiting to hear back from a couple of teams now, but there's a lot of negotiating, a lot of things to work around."

