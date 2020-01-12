NEW ORLEANS — Chase Brice is one of the top backup quarterbacks in college football, leading Clemson to a come-from-behind win over Syracuse in 2018. But with starter Trevor Lawrence coming back for his junior season in 2020 and elite high school signee D.J. Uiagalelei already with the team, Brice seems like a transfer portal candidate following the Tigers' national championship game against LSU on Monday night.

“I haven’t made a decision or anything like that,” Brice said. “I’ve seen the reports and what not. That’s just speculation. We’re just focusing on LSU.”

Brice plans to graduate from Clemson in May with a degree in Tourism Management. As a transfer, he would have two seasons of eligibility.

In 24 games over the last two seasons, Brice has completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 1,023 yards with nine touchdown passes and four interceptions.

Brice was asked what he would bring to another program.

“I know what I bring here every day at Clemson," he said, "and that’s a good mindset. I love my teammates and I think they love me back.”

Galloway in a big way

Braden Galloway was in the shadows going into Clemson’s national championship game against Alabama last January. The 6-4, 240-pound tight end is positioned to give the Tigers a fresh boost against LSU.

Galloway was suspended for two playoff games and the 2019 regular season as one of three Clemson players who tested positive for the banned supplement ostarine just prior to the Cotton Bowl in December of 2018.

“It’s humbling,” he said Saturday. “I didn’t even know if I would be playing this year. There was a lot of confusion. There’s still some confusion.”

Back in action against Ohio State on Dec. 28, Galloway played 33 snaps and made some key blocks in Clemson’s 29-23 playoff semifinal victory.

Galloway played in 12 games in 2018 with five catches, one for a touchdown against Furman.

Little old-school Clemson

Dabo Swinney isn’t the first Clemson head coach to use motivational techniques that involve emphasizing the Tigers’ underdog status.

And not the first to use them in a postseason game against LSU in New Orleans.

Heavily-favored LSU was No. 1 and already crowned the national champion for the 1958 season when it clashed with No. 12 Clemson in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 1959.

“We certainly have been belittled more than we should have,” the late Frank Howard said before the kickoff. “But we’re not going to call off the game.”

LSU won a close one, 7-0.

Paul Dietzel, the LSU head coach, would go on to Army after the 1961 season and coached at South Carolina from 1966 to 1974. Dietzel led the Gamecocks to their only conference championship, the 1969 ACC title.

Trump’s record

If you buy into a certain presidential trend, it’s good for Clemson. President Trump plans to attend Monday night’s game. He also attended the Alabama-Georgia national championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Dome in Atlanta two seasons ago.

Which means the team with the home-state advantage is 0-1 in College Football Playoff title games with Trump on hand.

