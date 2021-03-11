Bulkier Travis Etienne impresses at Clemson's pro day

CLEMSON — Travis Etienne kept his shirt on for the 40-yard dash, unlike former Clemson teammates Cornell Powell and Amari Rodgers, but it was clear during the Tigers' pro day that the running back had put on some muscle mass.

The added bulk did not slow him down. After weighing in at 215 pounds — he started the 2020 season at 199 pounds — Etienne ran a 4.41 and a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash.

Etienne highlighted a group of seven former Clemson players who worked out in front of representatives from 29 NFL teams at the Tigers' indoor facility March 11. The 5-10 Etienne also recorded 18 reps on the bench press, 33.5 inches in the vertical jump and 10 feet, 8 inches in the broad jump.

Etienne is a projected late first- or early second-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29.

"199 (pounds) in the league, at the running back position you won't be able to play (at that) for long," Etienne said. "I definitely wanted to get my body right."

The altered physique is one part of Etienne's plan to become the first running back selected in the draft; many analysts have the Clemson product ranked alongside Alabama running back Najee Haris.

LSU product Najee Harris was the only running back picked in the four round last year's Draft, as he went No. 32 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Many expected Etienne would leave Clemson after his junior season, but instead returned for 2020 and burnished his skills as a pass-catcher and blocker.

"I'm one of the best skill guys in the draft," Etienne said. "I'm able to do it all. I feel like I add that component to take teams to the next tier."

Rodgers believes that of himself, too. The 5-9, 212-pound wide receiver busted out 24 reps on the bench press March 11, then ran a 4.51 in the 40-yard dash.

Rodgers said he modeled his game after Steve Smith, a 5-9 receiver who caught 81 touchdowns in 16-year NFL career. Rodgers watched highlight videos of Smith before every high school game, and on March 11 Smith was in the facility as a host for the ACC Network.

"That's like, my idol," Rodgers said. "It's kind of a surreal moment getting to meet him."

Perhaps Rodgers will inspire the next generation of receivers. So might Powell, who turned heads with his 36.5-inch vertical leap. The 6-2, 204-pound Powell, who ran a 4.53 and a 4.51 in the 40-yard dash, said he's just looking for an opportunity.

"My good friend (former Clemson running back) Tavien Feaster said, 'I'm not asking for the red carpet, I'm just asking for the door,'" Powell said.

Powell and Rodgers both project as Day 2 selections. Offensive lineman Jackson Carman, who did not participate March 11 but will hold his own pro day in April, projects as a second-round pick.

Tight end J.C. Chalk, running back Adam Choice and Diondre Overton also worked out March 11.

Lawrence trading cards

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence wasn't in attendance — he held his own pro day a month earlier — but he was still in the news March 11.

Topps announced a 50-card set, featuring designs of Lawrence illustrated by his brother and sister-in-law, Chase and Brooke Lawrence.

The set will feature a mix of oil paintings, comic book illustrations and more. Lawrence is expected to be selected No. 1 in the NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.