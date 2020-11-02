As Clemson's Lawrence remains in virus isolation, teammates' recovery can be instructive

CLEMSON — When Trevor Lawrence went into isolation last week after testing positive for COVID-19, plenty of the quarterback's Clemson teammates reached out.

Among them was Xavier Thomas, the junior defensive end who tested positive for the virus in late March/early April.

"I told him that we love him, man, and we got him while he's out," said Thomas, who spoke to reporters Monday for the first time since the spring. "We'll hold it down for him."

A Clemson spokesperson declined to offer an official count of the team's virus total, but over the summer it was revealed 37 players had tested positive before the end of June. Thomas, Swinney said in August, was the first.

In that sense, Thomas' journey back can be instructive for Lawrence.

"I'm feeling really good now," Thomas said. "Each week I get a lot of good days stacked together."

Lawrence on Thursday evening characterized his symptoms as "relatively mild," in a Twitter post. It's unknown how his status has progressed in the days since, but he has been a regular part of team meetings, calling in via Zoom.

The timing is inopportune for Lawrence, who will miss No. 1 Clemson's game against No. 4 Notre Dame, which will likely attract the Tigers' biggest audience of the regular season. The contest represented another opportunity for Lawrence to build his mythos at the college level.

Thomas, on a similar note, had designs on making 2020 a breakout campaign as an upperclassman with a firm grip on a starting spot. Swinney spoke highly of the former 5-star recruit in spring camp.

"I wanted to come in and have my best and big year," Thomas said.

But early in the pandemic, the Florence native noticed his chest would tighten up when he walked up and down the stairs. He came down with a fever, and his body felt weak over. The positive test confirmed the worst.

Even after isolation, he struggled to make it through voluntary summer workouts. Physical activity continued to bring on strained breathing. A strep throat diagnosis pushed him back even more.

The initial plan was for Thomas to take a redshirt season, but that plan was scrapped when the NCAA granted every athlete an extra season of eligibility.

Clemson eased Thomas back into football shape, and his breathing troubles persisted until about Week 1 or Week 2. Finally, during the Tigers' win over Miami on Oct. 10, Thomas saw the field for three snaps.

Though Thomas estimates he's at about 50 percent health, he's looked impressive in limited stretches: In wins over Syracuse and Boston College the past two weeks he's come off the bench and recorded a combined three tackles and two sacks.

Thomas had two sacks all of last season.

"As a competitor, you want to play. It must've been tough for him to not be where he wanted to be," safety Nolan Turner said. "It's been great to see him back."

Thomas against the Eagles was also called for targeting on one play, meaning he'll be forced to sit the first half of Saturday's primetime showdown in South Bend, Ind.

"I was really regretting putting my head down like that after I watched the instant replays," Thomas said. "I'll be pretty cold on the sideline."

He might be joined by Lawrence. The quarterback won't be cleared to play in time for the contest, but Swinney said Lawrence could be in attendance to cheer on his teammates.

Perhaps, then, he'll pick Thomas' brain on what the defensive end's journey has been like. It's unclear if Lawrence's condition is as severe as what Thomas went through, but Thomas believes the whole situation will only make his eventual breakout season even more special.

"I feel like I've been through it all," he said.