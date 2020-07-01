As Clemson practices coronavirus transparency, peers take guarded approach

CLEMSON — The testing numbers have dropped into email inboxes each of the past three Fridays, each containing fresh grist for the news cycle mill.

"Clemson athletics is monitoring active COVID-19 cases," a team spokesperson wrote last Friday. "Nineteen new cases were identified since the previously announced update on June 19, fourteen of whom are football student-athletes."

The ever-growing number of Clemson football players who have tested positive for the coronavirus since returning to campus June 1 — 37 so far, none of whom have been hospitalized — has provided useful data in the debate about the efficacy of holding a college football season.

The Tigers are not the only Power 5 team to release test results, but the frequency with which the program has provided new information is noteworthy considering much of its peers have been loath to offer any figures.

"I applaud Clemson for releasing that information," said Dr. David Geier, an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist in Charleston who writes a regular column for The Post and Courier. "I suspect that if we had data from every Power 5 school, we would see many schools, if not a majority of schools, with similar numbers.

"I don't think there's anything unique about Clemson in terms of the spread of this virus as opposed to other parts of the country."

A Clemson spokesperson declined to comment when asked to offer insight into the program's approach. But a survey of other local programs paints a picture of more guarded strategies as teams continue with voluntary workouts.

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp, for example, was blunt in his reasoning for the Gamecocks remaining quiet.

"I’m not going to address any positives that we could or couldn’t have, or if we did have any,” Muschamp said. “If we did have a positive, we have protocols in place for them to be quarantined."

A North Carolina spokesperson told The Post and Courier that UNC will follow protocols when a person tests positive for the virus but "will not publicly provide information about specific individuals or cases." An N.C. State spokesperson said "we may acknowledge some institutional results in the future," but "won't specifically release results for student-athletes."

Georgia Tech is taking a somewhat novel approach. Daily notifications of confirmed cases are reported on the university website, with individuals identified as 'student' 'staff' or 'employee' and paired with blurbs detailing their campus location. Athletes are not identified.

Spokespersons for Virginia and Duke said decisions have not yet been made on releasing test statistics when football players return to their respective campuses, which for the former is July 5 and the latter is July 12.

The Citadel did announce Saturday that six athletes had tested positive, some of whom were football players, but declined to offer a sport-specific breakdown. Voluntary workouts for football and other sports were paused.

Clemson has refrained from halting workouts. Instead, the Tigers have pushed forward, even as nearly one-third of the team has come down with the virus. Those who have tested positive have quarantined in a separate location, with staffers delivering meals. Clemson has not identified the players who have tested positive.

Junior offensive lineman Jackson Carman's father said he's fine with his son being on campus amid the spike.

"He's at risk with the team or not," Ken Carman said. "I'd feel more comfortable with him being as fully connected to the team as they'd allow or permit."

Clemson's transparent approach represents a shift from last year, when the program was reluctant to release the findings of an internal investigation into how three players tested positive for the banned substance ostarine before the 2018 College Football Playoff.

The program cited the Family Educational Right and Privacy Act (FERPA), which accurately applied to the privacy of student education records but did not preclude Clemson from offering general results of in-house PED tests during the playoffs or opinions from outside experts, if either of those situations applied in that case.

This time, Clemson has provided a window into its findings. Other Power 5 programs have, too, including Alabama, Auburn, LSU and Texas.

But no other program has offered such consistent updates, and that sticks out in an uncertain sports era.