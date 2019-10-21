CLEMSON — It was 2006, and Jeff Scott needed bulletin board material for his Blythewood High football team. So he sat down at his computer, clicked on Microsoft Word and started typing.

In his lone season at Blythewood, which resulted in a state title in the school's first year fielding a football program, Scott often wrote faux news articles poking at his players. He'd then snip out select paragraphs and tape them to the wall. In an age before smart phones, it worked.

"Maybe we talked about our offensive line. Them guys would get all bent out of shape if somebody says their soft," said Scott, Clemson's co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach. "As a coach, you know what can really get in your guys. High school age guys were probably a little more gullible."

Scott doesn't need to manufacture needling headlines anymore. Clemson is one of the most scrutinized programs in the nation, and after starting the season ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll, the Tigers have slipped to No. 4 behind Alabama, LSU and Ohio State. Clemson knows the rankings system will play a role in its College Football Playoff chances, but for now, coaches and players are brushing off the fall.

"Somebody was saying the other day, if we keep winning at this rate, we'll be out of the top 10 by December," Scott said.

The Tigers (7-0, 5-0 ACC) have not been tested on the field often this season; five of their seven wins have come by at least 31 points. But being in the ACC, Clemson is plagued by the narrative it plays a softer schedule than other elite teams in the SEC and the Big Ten.

Scott pushed back against that sentiment.

"Outside of eight or 10 teams, I feel like the next 11 through 50 are all about the same," he said. "They're good players and good coaches and they're good enough to beat you if you don't come out and play up to your standard."

That was nearly Clemson's fate on Sept. 28, when it edged North Carolina 21-20 on the road as the Tar Heels failed to convert a late two-point conversion. The Tigers fell from No. 1 to No. 2 in the following week's poll, then dropped one spot after each win since, over Florida State and then Louisville.

In women's and men's college basketball, an annual 64-team NCAA Tournament is played to determine the national champion. The best team in football is decided by the College Football Playoff, for which a committee whittles the contenders down to four teams. Until that group is decided, AP voters stand in as de facto rankings guardians, a faceless mass of writers whose opinions are subject to bashing by those who harbor disagreement.

The weekly poll helps feed the college football content beast. It also proves validating — or frustrating — for fans.

Brent Venables, Clemson's defensive coordinator, said he had to talk his daughter Laney "off the cliff," on Sunday night when she realized the Tigers had fallen to No. 4.

"I guess she's a poster child for all of Clemson nation," Venables said.

The Tigers, to be clear, know they have room to improve. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence said he needs to make fewer mistakes and look for checkdown passes more often. Safety K'Von Wallace believes the defense needs to do a better job of tackling. But those things can be remedied, the players said, by focusing on themselves, not rankings.

"You just have to live the same way and play like no one's watching," Lawrence said.

Plenty of people are watching Clemson, though; the Tigers' previous two games were broadcast on ABC. And high expectations follow Clemson, which has won two of the last three national titles.

The Tigers know their recent success pushes opponents. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons said coach Dabo Swinney often plays a video of an opposing team breaking down practice with a pointing chant: "Beat Clemson on 3!"

"I have the mentality of, it's us against the world," Simmons said. "I feel like, it's always been like everybody wants Clemson to go down. Probably getting tired of seeing us play Alabama."

Monday, Wallace wore a white long-sleeved shirt bearing the College Football Playoff logo as he addressed the media. He's hardly concerned by the Tigers' fall in the rankings.

"We think it's cute," Wallace said, smiling. "One thing they can't do — we go undefeated, they can't leave us out of the Playoff. I know that."