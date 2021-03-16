CLEMSON — Track is an individual sport, but for Terryon Conwell, it's always been about family.

That's what lured him to Mississippi State, where he initially planned to run alongside twin brother Terry. When that didn't work out, he transferred to Clemson to reunite with best friend Alex Sands.

On Nov. 5, six weeks into his first semester, Conwell found himself running the Death Valley steps alongside Sands. It had been a long day. Legs burning and hearts broken, the sprinters chugged ahead, one foot in front of the next, ascending until they reached the stadium's peak.

The view from the top had changed. Conwell came to Clemson with big dreams, having been promised an education, a track team and a place in the Clemson family. But every family has its favorites, and now, the sprawling campus no longer felt like his own.

Earlier in the day, Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich had dropped a bombshell: Men's track and field and cross country would be discontinued at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.

The athletic department promised to honor the scholarships of all affected athletes, but going forward the program would cease to exist.

No runner better represents what Clemson will miss out on when track is gone than Conwell. His indoor season was a love letter to the sport. Conwell at the ACC Championships took second in the 200 meters (20.75 seconds), then earned All-America honors after a seventh-place finish in the same race (21.09) at the NCAA Championships.

And earlier in the season, he ran the fastest 300 meters time (32.97) in Clemson history.

"His name will be in the record books forever," track director Mark Elliott said, forcing a chuckle. "Let's put it that way."

As Clemson's final spring season begins March 19 with a meet at Auburn, all eyes turn to Conwell, who spent his indoor season running with the ferocity of a man carrying the weight of a 68-year program. Perhaps if he and his teammates excelled on the track, Conwell hoped, Clemson might reverse its decision to cut the team.

"Let the performance be part of the protest," Conwell said of his mindset.

The day Radakovich broke the news, Elliott gave his athletes the option to skip practice. Conwell, Sands and their teammates decided they would run. They would run to the top of Death Valley, that towering cathedral home to the university's favorite program, and then they would run back down, over and over again.

They had always been taught to sprint hard through the finish line.

'Knew what he wanted'

Conwell's introduction to the sport came on a cell phone screen when he was in ninth grade. He was shown a video of a boy, around his age, running a race and lapping the competition.

"I was like, 'I want to be a part of that,'" Conwell said.

He and his twin brother teamed up with Sands, the boy in the video, on a nascent summer program, Elite Speed Track Club, run by Sands' father out of Atlanta. The trio grew up together, shacking up in hotels for big meets and winning medals. Sands said he and the Conwells won three youth relay national championships together.

The Conwells also excelled at South West Dekalb High School in Decatur, Ga. Terry intended to spend two years at junior college before joining his brother at Mississippi State, but the plan never materialized.

After three years at Mississippi State, Conwell wanted a change. He had two seasons of outdoor eligibility and one season of indoor eligibility remaining.

Conwell entered the NCAA transfer portal, and according to Elliott, was contacted by multiple programs offering full scholarships.

Clemson expressed interest but didn't have the resources to put Conwell on full scholarship until his second semester, Elliott said. His first semester could only be partially covered. But Conwell's mind was made up. He'd heard his friend rave about Clemson for years, and Sands insisted Conwell was the missing piece for the team's 4x100 relay.

Conwell chose family over money.

"That's rare to find in anyone," Elliott said. "That got me even closer to him, because he knew what he wanted."

Radakovich's announcement cut the honeymoon short. Radakovich delivered the news to the stunned team inside the Jervey Gym, citing Title IX compliance and cost savings related to COVID-19.

"Everybody just sat there in disbelief," Conwell said. "It was a lot of teammates crying, confused, shocked. It felt like life just left every part of this team.

"Everybody felt desperate. Everybody felt confused. Everybody wanted answers."

Clemson is not the only school to cut a team in response to the financial havoc wreaked by COVID-19, but perhaps no discontinued program has fought harder than these Tigers.

A social media campaign, #SaveClemsonXCTF, was launched in short order, and in December a complaint was filed with the Department of Education, claiming the elimination of the team to be an act of illegal racial discrimination because more than three percent of all Black male undergraduates at Clemson are members of the track and field or cross country teams.

In March, the group hired an attorney and threatened to file suit against Clemson for violating Title IX, claiming that cutting the track team will provide too few sports options for males.

Clemson, however, does not appear to be budging, and the athletes are preparing for their denouement. Conwell, for one, knows he'll have plenty of hopeful suitors after his brilliant indoor season.

But first, this spring, he will likely reunite with Sands in the 4x100. The logistics haven't been finalized, but in all likelihood Sands will end up handing the baton off to Conwell.

The handoff is precious. In an otherwise individual sport, two runners need to act completely in sync; if the recipient takes off too quickly, or the the giver slows down too early, the whole thing is thrown off. You might even drop the baton.

Conwell and Sands are nervous of no such thing. They have savored this year together. They are roommates, and they often cook for each other — Conwell makes salmon, while Sands whips up jerk chicken and shrimp pasta.

They have a vision for the relay. Sands will burst around the curve and hand the baton off to Conwell, and Conwell will continue the sprint, arms and legs swinging and his best friend in the rearview, barreling toward a future without a track family.