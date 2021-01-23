After upset loss at Georgia Tech, No. 20 Clemson men's basketball turns to Florida State

CLEMSON — In the wake of the Clemson men's basketball team's 83-65 upset loss to Georgia Tech on Wednesday, the Tigers' second straight defeat, coach Brad Brownell had a message for his team.

They simply were not talented enough offensively to win high-scoring affairs. They would need to get things done on the defensive end. That had worked over the team's first 10 games, when they get off to a 9-1 start, but what had happened the previous two?

"We got to find a way to get our defense back to where it was," Brownell said. "For whatever reason, we've lost it since the pause."

Clemson led the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom, entering last Saturday's game against Virginia, which was its first contest since a five-day COVID-19 stoppage. But then the Tigers were blown out 80-65, and afterward, forward Hunter Tyson said the team had lost its "edge" during the pause.

Clemson (9-3, 3-3 ACC) looks to reclaim that edge Saturday on the road against Florida State (8-2, 4-1) which has won three games in a row.

"We worked on (our defense) a lot the past two days, but apparently not enough," Brownell said Wednesday. "We just got to keep going back to the well there, try to get our defense fixed."

Brownell also noted how imperative it was the Tigers cut down on turnovers; the team had 20 against the Yellow Jackets, with four coming from forward Aamir Simms.

"I thought our guys were kind soft at times and got stripped," Brownell said. "That's 20 shots you don't get. We still scored 65 points, which is good for us, but not only is that shots you don't get, some of those are leading to fast breaks and transition situations for them."

Simms did score 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting against the Yellow Jackets, and three more Clemson players scored in double figures (guard Clyde Trapp 14 points, guard John Newman III 12 and guard Nick Honor 10), but the Tigers simply could not keep up with a Georgia Tech team that shot 31 of 54 from the field and 16 of 27 from long range.

"We did not do anything defensively to make it difficult for them," Brownell said. "We let them get into a rhythm."

The Seminoles, meanwhile, have averaged 88 points over their previous three games, all wins. The streak started after a 77-67 defeat to Clemson at Littlejohn Coliseum on Dec. 29.

This time, the streaking Seminoles will host the floundering Tigers. If Clemson hopes to get back on the right track, it could turn to its first Florida State game as a model.

Florida State entered halftime with a five-point lead, but after the break the Seminoles shot just 3 of 17 from long range. Stops on defense led to baskets for Clemson, and when it was over the Tigers were standing tall.

"We told each other we had to win a dogfight," Trapp said that night.

Dogfight or not, Clemson would welcome a similar result Saturday.