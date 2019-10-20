CLEMSON — Clemson freshman Andrew Booth Jr. on Saturday was ejected from the Tigers' 45-14 win at Louisville after throwing a punch on the field.

Coach Dabo Swinney said he would have consequences for Booth, who took a bus home from the game with the managers instead of joining his teammates on a flight.

"That's where it started," Swinney said on his conference call Sunday night. "The rest will be handled internally."

The incident occurred late in the third quarter Saturday on a punt return, when Booth got tangled up with Louisville sophomore defensive back Trenell Troutman. Booth dragged Troutman to the ground, and with Troutman pinned underneath, punched him in the face. The blow was absorbed by Troutman's faceguard.

Swinney said he expects Booth to be ruled out for the first half of Clemson's game against Boston College this coming Saturday, per "the rules." Booth apologized to his teammates and Clemson AD Dan Radakovich, Swinney said.