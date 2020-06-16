After MLB draft, Clemson baseball coach looks toward next wave of pitchers

CLEMSON — Sam Weatherly, Spencer Strider and Carson Spiers have a fancy dinner coming their way. The check's on coach Monte Lee.

Weatherly (third round, No. 81 pick) and Strider (fourth round, No. 126 pick) were selected in the MLB draft by the Colorado Rockies and Atlanta Braves, respectively. Spiers signed with the Cincinnati Reds as an undrafted free agent.

With no minor league baseball season this year, all three hurlers are still in the Clemson area. Once Weatherly and Strider officially sign contracts and turn professional, Lee said, he plans to take all three to a nice restaurant.

Then Lee's attention will turn to the future. Weatherly was his Friday night starter in the coronavirus-shortened 2020 campaign. Strider got the ball on Sundays. And Spiers was the Tigers' shutdown closer.

The Tigers have deep pitching depth, Lee said. But he wants to see the next wave of Clemson pitchers display the type of grit that helped Weatherly, Strider and Spiers reach the next level.

"Those guys are very difficult to replace," Lee said. "What I will say is I believe that we have some very talented guys, and some guys that have some experience in the program that we believe can step into those roles."

He pointed to left-handers Keyshawn Askew and Geoffrey Gilbert, and right-handers Davis Sharpe, Mat Clark and Carter Raffield, among others, as pitchers who could slide into more prominent roles next season.

Askew compiled a 3.55 ERA over five appearances (one start) in 12.2 innings last season. Gilbert had a 0.71 ERA over 12.2 innings pitched. Sharpe, who also plays first base and is one of Clemson's best hitters, had a 3.93 ERA in four games as the Saturday starter. Clark had a 3.00 ERA in 12 innings out of the bullpen, and Raffield had a 1.17 ERA in 7.2 innings out of the bullpen.

Once the fall season commences, the search will begin for Lee. The key ingredient he's looking for is toughness; though not in the traditional sense.

"Toughness is not defined properly," he said. "Sometimes I think kids, they think that toughness is the guy who's more outwardly aggressive. That (has) a little more personality on the field. Shows that fire on the field.

"That's not necessarily the case at all. Sometimes the guy who's screaming and throwing his helmet and yelling in the dugout, the guy who's more intimidating to his teammates, is actually pretty mentally weak."

Lee said his staff looks instead for players who can maintain calm under pressure. Weatherly, for example, had been one of the program's most talented pitchers since coming to Clemson ahead of the 2018 campaign. But he struggled to maintain focus. He was erratic.

As a freshman, he recorded a 6.64 ERA in eight appearances (five starts). The next season he was better — he had a 3.38 ERA in 21 relief appearances — but he had yet to meet his potential.

Entering the 2020 campaign, he worked on sharpening his mental game with sports psychologist Corey Shaffer.

"Corey helped him channel his intensity on the mound," Lee said. "Sam was a fireball. He tried to do everything 100 mph. Tried to throw every pitch as hard as he could. And he was just inconsistent in the strike zone. Corey taught him to back off and be calm in competition."

The results are hard to argue: Weatherly had a 0.79 ERA in four starts in 2020. Now, he's on the precipice of a professional career.

"I failed a ton at Clemson. And I wouldn't trade any of it for the world," Weatherly said. "To see it come to fruition this year and end up seeing my name called, that was pretty special."

It's Lee's hope that some of Clemson's next wave of pitchers are ready to follow in Weatherly's footsteps.