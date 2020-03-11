ACC, SEC react to coronavirus threat; Swinney, Muschamp spring tours could be in jeopardy

CLEMSON — The ACC and the SEC on Wednesday night announced that all remaining games of their men's basketball conference tournaments will be played without fans because of the spreading coronavirus. The SEC extended the precaution to all athletic events, which includes South Carolina baseball games.
The pandemic might also affect South Carolina and Clemson's annual tours featuring top coaches glad-handing with fans this spring. But announcements are expected soon as coronavirus concerns increase worldwide.
No decision has been reached yet on USC's Spurs Up! tour, South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner told The Post and Courier on Wednesday. Last year’s nine-stop tour began on April 23 and ended on May 14 at Mount Pleasant’s Harborside East.
Davis Babb, chief executive officer of Clemson's IPTAY, did not respond to a request for comment on the status of the schools' Prowl & Growl tour, which tentatively kicks off March 24 in Aiken.
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday there currently are no plans to play the Tigers' annual spring game without fans. The game is set for April 4 at Death Valley.
"I'm sure there's been all kinda talk about anything and everything," Swinney said. "We'll do whatever they tell us to do. ... No talk of that right now in the immediate, but as we all know anything can change it seems like everyday."
The highlight of the tours typically is Swinney and head football coach Will Muschamp of South Carolina, plus other department coaches, meeting and taking pictures with fans at their relative tour stops.
This year’s Spurs Up! dates haven’t been finalized, Gamecock Club assistant Tracy Murphy said. The locations last year ranged from wedding venues to American Legion halls to SRP Park in North Augusta, home of the minor-league Augusta GreenJackets.
Along with Aiken, Clemson's Prowl & Growl Tour includes stops planned in Rock Hill (March 31), Greensboro, N.C., (April 6), Greenville (April 7), Columbia/Lexington (April 8), Charleston (April 16), Florence (April 20) and Greenwood (May 14).
Staff writer David Cloninger contributed to this report.