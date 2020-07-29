ACC football update: Clemson-USC still possible, Notre Dame to compete for ACC title

Following the lead of the Big Ten and the Pac-12, the ACC quit punting and will go for it.
After months of debating how the coronavirus pandemic will affect the football season and delaying solutions, the conference’s board of directors announced a revamped schedule on Wednesday. All teams will play 11 games (10 ACC games plus one non-conference game) over 13 weeks, beginning the week of Sept. 7-12.
The ACC Championship Game will be played on Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 in Charlotte.
“Today’s decision was made after months of thoughtful planning by numerous individuals throughout the conference,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a statement. “The Board’s decision presents a path, if public health guidance allows, to move forward with competition. Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate the return in a safe and responsible manner. We recognize that we may need to be nimble and make adjustments in the future. We will be as prepared as possible should that need arise.”
Clemson still has to finalize its dates but knows its new opponents. The Tigers will host Boston College, Miami, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia at Death Valley.
They will travel to Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
Clemson picked up ACC games against Miami, Pitt and Virginia Tech while losing games against Louisville and N.C. State. The Tigers also lost their non-conference games against Akron and The Citadel.
The Tigers would like their one allowed non-conference game this year to be South Carolina. That would preserve a rivalry that has been played every year since 1909, the second-longest streak in the country, and give Clemson another home game.
The SEC has yet to announce its plans for the full season but USC officials have been clear that they want the Clemson game to still be played. But a Wednesday report from Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger said that SEC athletic directors sent a majority vote for a 10-game SEC-only schedule to the league’s presidents, which will be discussed on Thursday.
The SEC, the report said, could also delay that vote.
The ACC also adjusted its stance on Notre Dame, which is a full league member in every sport except football. The Fighting Irish have played six ACC teams per season since they joined without the benefit of being eligible for the league championship.
This year, they will be. The Irish were able to replace games they lost due to the Big Ten and Pac-12 decisions, will play 10 league games and thus be eligible for the ACC championship and the College Football Playoff ties that go with it.
Notre Dame’s separate TV deal with NBC will be combined with the ACC’s TV revenue for the season and be equally distributed to all 15 schools. Finalized dates and times for the league will be announced later.
In the meantime, schools continue to keep their football teams in a safe bubble after containing coronavirus outbreaks during summer workouts. But the start of the fall semester looms along with preseason practice, meaning each campus will suddenly add thousands of potential coronavirus carriers.
“Each school and their governing boards and how they look at things are a little bit different. But for the most part it’s we do want to get back to business as usual,” Clemson athletics director Dan Radakovich recently said. “We do want to have a campus that has students on it, has student-athletes, has activities and specifically athletic activities. But we have to understand, given where you are in the country, how safe is that?”
Clemson has already announced that it will resume online-only classes when the semester begins on Aug. 19 and continue until Sept. 21.