The ACC on Thursday announced kickoff times for ACC controlled games in the first three weeks of the 2019 football season, including a 3:30 p.m. start for the Texas A&M-Clemson game at Death Valley on Sept. 7.
ABC will televise the game nationally.
Clemson, the defending national champion coming off a 15-0 season, is likely to be ranked No. 1 in most preseason polls.
Texas A&M gave Clemson its toughest test last season as the Tigers pulled out a 28-26 victory in College Station and projects as their most challenging regular-season opponent in 2019.
Kickoff times for Clemson's other two games in the first three weeks were previously announced: 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, for a home game against Georgia Tech; 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, for a game at Syracuse.
The full schedule of ACC games for the first three weeks of the 2019 season and the ACC's full slate of Thursday night and Friday night games:
Saturday, Aug. 24
2019 Camping World Kickoff: Miami vs. Florida (Orlando, Florida), 7 p.m., ESPN
Thursday, Aug. 29
Georgia Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m., ACC Network (previously announced)
Friday, Aug. 30
Utah State at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACC Network
Saturday, Aug. 31
East Carolina at NC State, Noon, ACC Network
Virginia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Boise State vs. Florida State (Jacksonville, Florida), 7 p.m., ESPN
Virginia at Pitt, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
Monday, Sept. 2
Notre Dame at Louisville, 8 p.m., ESPN
Friday, Sept. 6
William & Mary at Virginia, 8 p.m., ACC Network
Saturday, Sept. 7
Ohio at Pitt, 11 a.m., ACC Network
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, Noon, ESPNU
Western Carolina at NC State, 12:30 p.m., RSN
South Florida at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m., ACC Network
Texas A&M at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Richmond at Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network Extra
Louisiana-Monroe at Florida State, 5 p.m., ACC Network
North Carolina A&T at Duke, 6 p.m., ACC Network Extra
Eastern Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACC Network Extra
Miami at North Carolina, 8 p.m., ACC Network
Friday, Sept. 13
North Carolina at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ESPN
Kansas at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
Saturday, Sept. 14
Furman at Virginia Tech, Noon, ACC Network
The Citadel at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m., RSN
Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Clemson at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m., ABC (previously announced)
Florida State at Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
Friday, Sept. 27
Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN
Thursday, Oct. 10
Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m., ESPN
Friday, Oct. 11
Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m., ESPN
Friday, Oct. 18
Pitt at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN
Thursday, Nov. 14
North Carolina at Pitt, 8 p.m., ESPN