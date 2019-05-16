Clemson Texas A M Football (copy)

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) is stopped for a loss by Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph (34) during the first half of the Tigers' 28-26 victory in College Station in 2018. AP Photo/Sam Craft

The ACC on Thursday announced kickoff times for ACC controlled games in the first three weeks of the 2019 football season, including a 3:30 p.m. start for the Texas A&M-Clemson game at Death Valley on Sept. 7.

ABC will televise the game nationally.

Clemson, the defending national champion coming off a 15-0 season, is likely to be ranked No. 1 in most preseason polls.

Texas A&M gave Clemson its toughest test last season as the Tigers pulled out a 28-26 victory in College Station and projects as their most challenging regular-season opponent in 2019.

Kickoff times for Clemson's other two games in the first three weeks were previously announced: 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, for a home game against Georgia Tech; 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, for a game at Syracuse.    

The full schedule of ACC games for the first three weeks of the 2019 season and the ACC's full slate of Thursday night and Friday night games:

Saturday, Aug. 24

2019 Camping World Kickoff: Miami vs. Florida (Orlando, Florida), 7 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Aug. 29

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m., ACC Network (previously announced)

Friday, Aug. 30

Utah State at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Saturday, Aug. 31

East Carolina at NC State, Noon, ACC Network

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Boise State vs. Florida State (Jacksonville, Florida), 7 p.m., ESPN

Virginia at Pitt, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network

Monday, Sept. 2

Notre Dame at Louisville, 8 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Sept. 6

William & Mary at Virginia, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Saturday, Sept. 7

Ohio at Pitt, 11 a.m., ACC Network

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, Noon, ESPNU

Western Carolina at NC State, 12:30 p.m., RSN

South Florida at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m., ACC Network

Texas A&M at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Richmond at Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network Extra

Louisiana-Monroe at Florida State, 5 p.m., ACC Network

North Carolina A&T at Duke, 6 p.m., ACC Network Extra

Eastern Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACC Network Extra

Miami at North Carolina, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Friday, Sept. 13

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ESPN

Kansas at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network

Saturday, Sept. 14

Furman at Virginia Tech, Noon, ACC Network

The Citadel at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Clemson at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m., ABC (previously announced)

Florida State at Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network

Friday, Sept. 27

Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 10

Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Oct. 11

Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Oct. 18

Pitt at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Nov. 14

North Carolina at Pitt, 8 p.m., ESPN

