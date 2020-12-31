A big reason for Clemson football success? Parents like the Pinckneys.

When Nyles Pinckney came home with a report card from Whale Branch High School in rural Beaufort County, he knew what to expect.

“We thought a B was failing,” said Ramona Pinckney, Nyles’ mother. “I always let my kids know that I expected more of them.”

Much is expected of the No. 2-ranked Clemson football team Friday night in New Orleans against No. 3 Ohio State in a College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Sugar Bowl. The prime-time focus will be on head coach Dabo Swinney, All-American players Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, and veteran contributors such as Pinckney, a graduate student defensive tackle.

But the unsung stars in Clemson’s pursuit of a third national championship in five seasons have been an exceptionally strong group of parents.

Anthony and Ramona Pinckney stand out in shaping the program on and off the field, mostly by inserting their son into Swinney’s leadership culture.

“No question,” Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said, adding that the Pinckneys have been great at “nourishing the things that we’re all about as a program and as a football family.”

Nyles Pinckney, 22, and in his fifth year at Clemson isn’t just a college graduate, he has two bachelor’s degrees. One in criminal justice, the other in sociology.

He’s a 6-1, 300-pound chip off two blocks of work ethic: Anthony Pinckney is a retired S.C. Department of Corrections officer; Ramona Pinckney, while helping raise Nyles and his older sisters Antolette and Chaunya, earned four college degrees.

“Nyles always said how much he admired me for that,” said Ramona Pinckney, a nurse practitioner who has degrees in computer information and divinity, along with two in nursing.

Extra-impressive considering where Anthony and Ramona Pinckney started dating.

“We met in prison,” she said.

Pause.

“That’s what I tell everybody,” she added with a giggle.

True. Ramona was a nurse at the Ridgeland Correctional Institution in Jasper County when Anthony was a staff lieutenant.

More inspiring in this tale of academics and leadership is Ramona’s vault from high school dropout in the Bronx to standing on Clemson’s football field with her husband and son on Senior Day last month.

Pick the proudest Pinckney in the picture. Impossible.

Prison stories

Nyles Pinckney and his sisters — Antolette, a department of social services associate in Savannah, and Chaunya, in the medical field in Greenville — got constant education emphasis from their mother.

They got prison stories from their father.

“There were really bad things, but some of the guys, when they did get out, were able to do positive things because of their leadership abilities,” said Anthony Pinckney, who played football, basketball and baseball at Ridgeland High School.

It all started to make sense for Nyles at Whale Branch High as he emerged as a standout in the classroom and in football.

“My mother just always emphasized how important an education is for someone to have and that no matter how far football takes you, that feeling of having a degree will always be something you never forget,” Nyles said. “My father worked in a prison in Ridgeland and he always told me about what he saw every day and how he didn’t want me to make bad decisions or that could be me.”

Anthony Pinckney worked a lot of overtime, nights and weekends.

“I could go days without seeing him,” Nyles said. “I missed him, but I appreciated what he did for our family.”

Swinney acknowledges the “special” group of parents associated with this Clemson team.

Other examples are Darwin Rencher and Tara Sally, parents of running back Darien Rencher, who won the 2020 Disney Spirit Award given annually to college football’s most inspirational player, coach or team. Rencher was instrumental in Clemson efforts to unite the campus and community for equality causes.

And Lawrence. The Clemson quarterback was the face of college football’s #WeWantToPlay social media push to return to action during the coronavirus pandemic. He teamed with Rencher, linebacker Mike Jones Jr. and others on social justice campaigns.

Lawrence was asked this week, “How do you want fans to remember you?”

His response reflects well on his father Jeremy and mother Amanda.

“At the end of the day I want people to speak to my character more than the type of player I am or I was or whatever,” Lawrence said. “I want to just be a good person, that’s the No. 1 goal for me.”

The current Clemson parent roster also includes Swinney, Venables and lead ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, each with two sons on the team (Will and Drew Swinney, Jake and Tyler Venables, and Jake and Tye Herbstreit).

Of course, not everyone on the team has a pair of parents full of helpful influences and resources.

Holding others accountable

Swinney, who grew up in Alabama having to flee home at times to avoid an alcoholic father, established a P.A.W. Journey life-enrichment program at Clemson. The play on the Clemson logo stands for Passionate About Winning. It teaches players about career and personal development.

Nyles Pinckney is a P.A.W. Journey “ambassador.”

“It’s a huge honor because you are voted by your peers, which is a great honor that they believe I can be a leader and hold others accountable,” Nyles Pinckney said.

He knows that Clemson, as one of the top college football programs, routinely adds blue-chip high school players bent on moving on to big NFL contracts after three or four years in college.

He knows dreams often don’t come true.

“You should make the best of your opportunity, like I felt I did, and earn two degrees,” Nyles Pinckney said. “But mostly just graduate and be the example.”

This is a bittersweet few weeks for the Pinckneys. Ramona and Anthony moved from Beaufort County to Pendleton to get closer to Nyles, whose on-field highlights include a tackle on a fake field goal attempt against Alabama in the Tigers’ national championship victory two years ago and a touchdown run (rare for a defensive tackle) against Georgia Tech in October.

The Pinckneys’ college football chapter will end Friday night in New Orleans or on Jan. 11 at the national championship game in Miami.

But Clemson’s all-star parents know their son has made an impact sure to last beyond this season.