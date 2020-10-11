7 takeaways from No. 1 Clemson's resounding win over No. 7 Miami

CLEMSON — Early in Clemson's 42-17 win over Miami on Saturday evening, as the Tigers celebrated a sack of Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King, a Clemson fan in attendance channeled the sentiment of the Death Valley crowd.

"This ain't Louisville!"

Miami, as part of its surprisingly hot start to the season, defeated then-No. 18 Louisville on Sept. 19.

The fan was right.

Clemson is not Louisville.

Clemson is a program with two College Football Playoff national titles in the past four seasons, with designs on another this year.

Seven takeaways from what was a another statement victory for coach Dabo Swinney's team.

Travis Etienne is in a league of his own

Etienne is a marvel to watch play in person. He is stunningly fast, powerful and graceful. When Trevor Lawrence was asked after the game for whom he'd cast a hypothetical Heisman Trophy vote — himself or Etienne — the quarterback didn't hesitate.

"I don't think you can argue that point. I'd vote for him," Lawrence said.

The senior, who surprised many by opting against declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft, added another remarkable performance to his remarkable career: He rushed 17 times for a season-high 149 yards with two rushing touchdowns and caught a career-high eight receptions for 73 yards.

His first touchdown — which marked the 39th college game in which he's scored, a new FBS record — displayed his power: He turned a broken play at the line of scrimmage into a 2-yard score. His second, a 72-yard scamper midway through the third quarter, proved a example of his breakaway speed.

As long as Etienne stays healthy, Clemson will be a national title contender. That much was clear Saturday.

Clemson's young secondary is just fine

Swinney said Saturday was about "as good as I've seen our (defensive backs) play the ball in the air."

He had plenty of data points: Cornerbacks Sheridan Jones and Derion Kendrick both intercepted King in the third quarter, and Andrew Booth Jr. had miraculous, one-handed pass breakup in the second quarter.

The Tigers finished with six pass breakups and three interceptions (linebacker Kane Patterson intercepted Miami backup quarterback N'Kosi Perry in the fourth quarter).

There were some doubts about Clemson's young secondary entering the season, but the unit proved Saturday such concerns were overblown. Against a Miami team that entered the game averaging an ACC-high 45.4 points per game, the Tigers' defensive backs took care of business.

Penalties need to be cleaned up

Penalties continued to be an issue for the Tigers: they were called for eight penalties for 85 yards. Last week, it was eight penalties for 65 yards.

Mistakes will always happen, but against more competitive opponents in a theoretical College Football Playoff game, those things will hurt you. It's not an issue now as Clemson rolls through a slate of inferior regular season opponents, but it could pose problems for the Tigers down the road.

Braden Galloway is a weapon as WRs lag

The tight end caught four passes for 74 yards with two touchdowns in what his first career multi-touchdown game.

It's clear four games into the season Galloway is one of Lawrence's favorite weapons — especially as the wide receivers' production lags behind previous seasons.

Senior wide receiver Amari Rodgers did record a career-high seven receptions for 72 yards, but otherwise no Tigers receiver had more than three catches; sophomore Frank Ladson Jr. dropped what would've likely been a touchdown pass in the first half.

Fans should expect Clemson's wide receiver production to improve as the season wears on, but for now Galloway's contributions resonate even more.

Trevor Lawrence can get angry, too

After a 3-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, Lawrence spiked the ball and stared down a Miami defender.

The gesture earned him an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty — and a verbal lashing from Swinney: "I don't get a lot of opportunity to yell at Trevor. So had an opportunity to get him on there. He kind of lost his poise for a second."

Lawrence agreed: "That was just a dumb play on my part."

Still, it was refreshing to see Lawrence get animated and play a little angry Saturday. That's a good thing for Clemson.

Win in charged environment will help down the road

Clemson is permitting only 19,000 fans into home games this season, but at times Saturday it felt like Death Valley was at full capacity.

"It was kind of a JV version of the Notre Dame game," Swinney said, referencing the Tigers' bout against the No. 5 Fighting Irish scheduled for Nov. 7. "About as good as you can probably get in 2020."

The final score shows a game that wasn't close, but Miami hung around for much of the first half, and the atmosphere at the opening kickoff was electric. The experience was good for Clemson to get under its belt, especially with a trio of lesser opponents — Georgia Tech, Syracuse and Boston College — next on the schedule.

Field goal attempts could be a liability

Kicker B.T. Potter entered the game without having missed an extra-point or a field-goal attempt this season.

That changed Saturday, as Potter had all three of his field goals blocked. The second one, a 61-yarder at the end of the first half, ended with a scoop-and-score Miami touchdown.

Swinney took responsibility for that miss, but three in one game is a lot. Potter at times struggled with accuracy last season and appeared to have turned a corner in 2020.

The special teams unit will need to evaluate — and remedy — what went wrong Saturday.