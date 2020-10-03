7 takeaways from Clemson's win over Virginia

CLEMSON — Clemson was not perfect Saturday against Virginia. There were blown coverages and overthrown passes, penalties committed and receptions dropped. The Tigers did enough to earn the 41-23 victory, and for that coach Dabo Swinney was grateful.
But Swinney said afterward he was far from pleased by the performance.
"I thought we left a lot out there tonight," he said.
Here are seven takeaways from No. 1 Clemson's 32nd consecutive regular season victory:
Third down success, but early down problems
Clemson was 8 of 15 on third down, and on two separate third and long situations quarterback Trevor Lawrence dumped the ball off to running back Travis Etienne, who bulldozed through contact to keep the drive alive.
But the Tigers would rather not face as many high-leverage situations in the future. Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott attributed the high number of third and long situations in part to some self-inflicted errors.
"Early on it, it was more probably so us, just some costly, inopportune penalties, and then some drops," Elliott said. "In the second half, I thought we did a better job of just kind of, the drives that we went and scored on, kind of staying ahead of the chains. But they're a challenging defense."
Etienne dominates in open space
The senior finished with 187 all-purpose yards with one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown. He seemed to get stronger with contact.
"I go in there with the mindset just expecting to break those tackles," he said. "Having that mindset that not one man can take me down."
Etienne scored a touchdown in the 38th different game of his career, tying the FBS record held by Florida's Tim Tebow and Louisiana Tech's Kenneth Dixon.
Swinney was asked afterward for a comparable of Etienne: "He reminds me of Walter Payton."
Frank Ladson Jr. continues to impress; Joseph Ngata quiet
Wide receiver Joseph Ngata (abdominal injury) played Saturday but did not catch any passes. His lone target ended in an incompletion. Swinney said Ngata is still unable to practice.
For the second straight game, Frank Ladson Jr. — Ngata's roommate — caught a touchdown. The sophomore had five catches for 71 yards and earned praise from Elliott.
"Now you're seeing Frank getting a couple more opportunities because you need to put more guys in there that can go get it, down in and down out," Elliott said. "Once we get Joe back, I think it's going to be a big plus for us."
Social justice on jerseys
Clemson players were given the options to substitute social justice terms for names on the backs of their jerseys, and several players took advantage.
Etienne wore 'Peace.' Cornerback Sheridan Jones wore 'Love.' Wide receiver Amari Rodgers wore 'Equality.' Offensive lineman Jackson Carman wore 'Matters.'
The messages were another example of Tigers players pushing for racial equality, even as some fans have criticized them for doing so.
Defense not dominant but makes big plays
Though Clemson defeated Virginia 62-17 in last season's ACC Championship game, Swinney was hardly impressed by his defense's performance: The Tigers surrendered 387 total yards and had just one pass breakup and one sack.
The Cavaliers actually gained more yards (417) in Saturday's rematch, but defensive coordinator Brent Venables' unit had eight pass breakups, three sacks and two interceptions — one from safety Nolan Turner and one from cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.
"We really played better than we did last year against them," Swinney said.
Swinney did add the group was inconsistent, and Venables echoed that sentiment. Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong accounted for 359 total yards and three touchdowns.
"Plenty of opportunity to improve and get better," Venables said.
B.T. Potter, special teams continues to shine
The kicker extended his program record for consecutive PATs made to 101 in addition to converting both of his field goal attempts — a 42-yarder and a 47-yarder.
After sometimes drawing the ire of Swinney last season because of his inconsistency, Potter has yet to miss a field goal or extra point attempt this season.
Running back Lyn-J Dixon got the opportunity to returning the opening kickoff and he didn't disappoint, finding a hole on the left side for a 52-yard return.
"Special teams, for the third game in a row, continues to be a bright spot," Swinney said.
Warmup for Miami showdown
Saturday's game was played under the Death Valley lights, as will next week's showdown against No. 7 Miami.
The Hurricanes are off to a 3-0 start to the season led by exciting quarterback D'Eriq King. ESPN's College GameDay will be in town for the primetime matchup, which Swinney believes will be a "big challenge."