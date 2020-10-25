7 takeaways from Clemson's win over Syracuse

CLEMSON — Clemson beat Syracuse, 47-21, on Saturday, but the final score requires an explanation.

The Orange kept it close much longer than expected, before the Tigers pulled away late.

Here are seven takeaways from No. 1 Clemson's sixth straight win to start the season.

Energy was lacking

Clemson got off to a 17-0 lead but led Syracuse, a team it was favored to beat by my nearly 50 points, by just six points with two minutes left in the third quarter.

"I just think our energy wasn't where it needed to be at the beginning of the game," Lawrence said.

Coach Dabo Swinney disagreed with that sentiment, but it's not a stretch to imagine the Tigers didn't enter the contest with the same level of energy which they brought to the Miami game two weeks ago.

Something was responsible for what happened, and it wasn't the talent level.

Short-handed defense bends but doesn't break

The Tigers' defense was without its only three returning starters from last season — cornerback Derion Kendrick (knee), middle linebacker James Skalski (groin) and Tyler Davis (leg).

Syracuse accumulated 325 yards of total offense, but in the end defensive coordinator Brent Venables' unit made enough big plays to win.

Perhaps none was bigger than defensive tackle Bryan Bresee's strip of Orange quarterback Rex Culpepper late in the third quarter. Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. recovered the fumble and scored to push Clemson's lead to 13 points.

An interception and 40-yard return by linebacker Mike Jones Jr. a couple possessions later helped put Syracuse away from good.

Venables conceded Saturday was not his unit's finest performance, but it's noteworthy that the group rebounded from mistakes. It'll only be more dangerous when the trio of starters returns.

Etienne scores three times in 'off' game

Etienne rushed for 86 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries and recorded three catches for 20 yards.

He spent some time in the third quarter in the locker room with cramps — which he attributed to eating cereal for breakfast — but was back by the fourth.

It's a testament to the senior's greatness he still scored three touchdowns in what was something of an off game. He's now 43 yards shy of becoming the ACC's all-time rushing leader.

Ngata close, but not there yet

Swinney has heaped high praise on wide receiver Joseph Ngata, labeling him a future superstar, but the sophomore's playing time this season has been limited because of an abdominal injury.

Ngata isn't all the way back yet, but the Tigers are starting to fold him into the offensive game plan. He caught 2-of-4 targets Saturday for 15 yards.

Mixed special teams results

Kicker B.T. Potter was 2-of-3 on field goals, converting on 24- and 36-yard attempts but missing from 37 yards.

Punter Will Spiers averaged 53.6 yards on five punts, but his attempt late in the first quarter was blocked and recovered on Clemson's 20-yard line. Four plays later, Syracuse running back Shawn Tucker rushed for a 7-yard touchdown.

The Tigers didn't have any other glaring problems on special teams, but it won't be as easy to get past those kind of mistakes against more talented competition.

Trevor Lawrence's second pick in two games

Lawrence's interceptions came in bunches last season — all eight came in a seven-game stretch — and a similar trend is beginning to manifest in 2020.

The quarterback didn't throw any picks over the Tigers' first four games, but threw one against Georgia Tech and another Saturday against Syracuse.

Lawrence took responsibility for the miscue, an overthrown pass that tipped off of wide receiver Amari Rodgers' hands and landed in the hands of Orange defensive back Garrett Williams, who returned it for a 39-yard score.

Lawrence, to be clear, has been brilliant this season and is still a Heisman contender. But it's the greatest players who attract the most scrutiny. The junior will no doubt enter Saturday's contest against Boston College intent on an improved performance.

This can push Clemson

Syracuse always seems to give Clemson issues. Like seasons past, this contest could be the game that provides the Tigers a boost moving forward.

Aside from a Nov. 7 date at Notre Dame, the Tigers' remaining ACC contests are against teams they should be favored to beat by multiple touchdowns — Boston College, Florida State, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech.

It's not always easy to maintain an edge against lesser opponents, but Saturday's game could very well provide Clemson a reminder that every game should be taken seriously.