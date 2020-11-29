7 takeaways from Clemson's win over Pittsburgh

CLEMSON — Clemson on Saturday closed Death Valley down in style.

The Tigers, No. 3 in College Football Playoff rankings, beat Pittsburgh, 52-17, on Senior Day to conclude the regular season 6-0 at home.

After a trying month, coach Dabo Swinney was in good spirits afterwards. He could hardly stop smiling during his postgame press conference.

"It's been certainly a challenging year in some ways," he said. "They're a committed group, and I'm proud of them."

Here are seven takeaways from the blowout that was.

Trevor is back, finally

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence hadn't played in more than a month entering Saturday's contest. Clemson insisted Lawrence hadn't missed a step since his COVID-19 diagnosis, but Tigers fans were anxious to finally see Lawrence on the field.

Lawrence — who was honored as part of Clemson's Senior Day festivities — didn't show many signs of rust. He was 26-of-37 passing for two touchdowns and 403 yards, one short of his career high.

He even lofted a pretty 70-yard deep ball to wide receiver Cornell Powell.

"It felt good to be back out there," Lawrence said.

Good news for the Tigers.

Healthy defense, finally

Lawrence wasn't the only starter to return Saturday

Defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr. were all back with the first unit after lengthy absences.

The result was a defensive showing to remember.

"That was one of our better performances, probably, in the past couple years," defensive coordinator Brent Venables said.

The Tigers held a good Pittsburgh offense to 246 total yards and to 16 on the ground. The Panthers also had five turnovers — four interceptions and a fumble lost.

After a performance against Notre Dame on Nov. 7 that Venables would rather soon forget, Clemson's defense stepped up in a big way Saturday. The unit tied a season high with six sacks.

Run game looks good

Another concern coming out of the 47-40 double overtime loss to the Fighting Irish was Clemson's run game. The Tigers ran for just 34 yards on 33 carries in the defeat.

Things went a bit different Saturday.

Clemson rushed for 145 yards, with 58 of them coming from star senior Travis Etienne. He needed just 11 carries and rushed for two touchdowns and caught three passes for 20 yards.

Lyn-J Dixon also rushed for his first touchdown of the season.

If both Etienne and Dixon are running the ball well, Clemson's offense can be even more dangerous.

Flea flicker fun

About midway through the first quarter, Pittsburgh attempted a flea flicker on its first play of the drive.

It didn't end well. Andrew Booth Jr intercepted the pass, and four plays later, Clemson attempted a flea flicker of its own: Lawrence handed off to Etienne, who shuffled back the quarterback. Lawrence then chucked what turned into a 43-yard touchdown to Powell.

Swinney asked offensive coordinator Tony Elliott to make the call.

"It was awesome," Swinney said, chuckling.

The gesture fired up the fans in attendance — and the Tigers players on the sideline.

By use of parallelism, Swinney demonstrated the gulf between the two programs.

CBs thrive

It was a standout performance for Clemson's cornerbacks

Even with starters Sheridan Jones and Derion Kendrick (discipline) sidelined, Clemson got four interceptions: two from junior Mario Goodrich, one from sophomore Andrew Booth Jr. and one from Malcolm Greene.

"Really proud of all those guys," Venables said.

Veteran WRs shine

A position group that appeared to be a liability early in the season has turned into a strength.

Even with the injuries to wide receivers Justyn Ross, Frank Ladson and Joseph Ngata, Lawrence has found two steady targets in Powell and senior Amari Rodgers.

Both had big performances Saturday — Rodgers with 10 catches for 93 yards, Powell with six catches for a career-high 176 yards and a touchdown.

Elliott this season has repeatedly said that Powell's lack of playing time over his career wasn't because of a lack of talent. Now with an opportunity, Powell has become the Tigers' top deep ball threat.

Good luck, Tech

Next on Clemson's schedule is Virginia Tech.

The Hokies had this weekend off, but the extra week of preparation likely won't do much to change the result. Clemson, as it is wont to, is playing with a big chip on its shoulder.

And just at the right time.