7 takeaways from Clemson's win at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Gatorade was orange, of course.

How else to celebrate Clemson clinching its sixth straight ACC Championship game soaking coach Dabo Swinney, the architect of this burgeoning football dynasty.

Swinney at first ran from the cooler bandits, freezing in the Blacksburg chill as he was. Then he embraced the moment, raising his hands to the sky and letting backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and defensive tackle Jordan Williams shower him.

"I don't have to worry about COVID," he said afterward, smiling. "I may have to worry about a pneumonia."

The frosty celebration capped what had been a strange evening in Lane Stadium. The sprinklers accidently went off in the first half. The stands were mostly empty. And It felt like Clemson, No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, was struggling early against lowly Virginia Tech. But in reality the Hokies just did a masterful job of controlling the clock, keeping the ball from quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the offense.

It was a regular-season finale befitting 2020.

Here are seven takeaways from Clemson's 45-10 win at Virginia Tech:

Lawrence can still run

Much was made of Lawrence's running ability last season: The quarterback rushed for 563 yards and nine touchdowns on 103 carries.

Lawrence has relied on his legs less this season — he concludes the 10-game regular season with just 44 carries — but on Saturday he reminded he can still make things happen himself when necessary.

He turned a couple of run-pass options into rushing scores, a 17-yarder and a 7-yarder, that made a difference in a game in which Lawrence completed just 12 of 22 passes and threw an interception.

Tigers' offensive efficiency

Virginia Tech's strategy was to chew up the clock. It almost worked: The Hokies trailed just 17-10 at halftime, with Clemson having possessed the ball for barely over 10 minutes.

In the end, the Tigers still put together 433 yards of offense in the game on just 52 plays — a number that stunned even Swinney.

Clemson finished the game with 22 minutes of possession time. It turned out to be long enough for the Tigers to capture yet another blowout win.

Lyn-J is back

Running back Lyn-J Dixon was Travis Etienne's unquestioned backup last season, finishing the 2019 campaign averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

Dixon has been slower to produce this season, with offensive coordinator Tony Elliott noting often the battle for Etienne's primary backup remained open.

The junior might have solidified his spot Saturday. After scoring his first touchdown of the season last weekend in the 52-17 win over Pittsburgh, Dixon found the end zone again Saturday on a 19-yard run. He rushed for 37 yards on three carries in the win.

Middle linebacker depth tested

Middle linebacker James Skalski started the game but was pulled early. He watched the second half from the sideline in sweats.

Swinney said afterwards that Skalski, who missed several weeks with a groin injury, was sore and was taken out of the game as a precautionary measure. His backup, Jake Venables, was not as lucky: Clemson believes the redshirt sophomore suffered a broken arm.

Pulling Skalski was a smart move, especially considering the Tigers' next test: the ACC Championship game against Notre Dame. Skalski missed the team's 47-40 double overtime loss to the Fighting Irish on Nov. 7, so he'll be eager to help Clemson avenge its lone loss.

Bentley shows up

Swinney last week spoke highly of linebacker LaVonta Bentley.

"LaVonta Bentley is the epitome of a linebacker. You look up 'linebacker,' you ought to have his picture there," Swinney said.

The redshirt freshman proved his coach's point Saturday.

He had four tackles (three solo) and 1.5 sacks for a loss of 10 yards.

Depth is always important, but especially this season, given the coronavirus pandemic and Clemson's injury problems at linebacker. Bentley's continued progress is a welcome sign for Clemson.

DK out of 'love shack'

Derion Kendrick, believed to be Clemson's best cornerback entering the season, dressed but didn't play last week because of a disciplinary issue. Swinney said the junior was not in the dog house but in the "love shack."

Kendrick got the start Saturday and made good on the opportunity.

He had two tackles, and his 66-yard recovery of a fumble for a touchdown gave the Tigers a 31-10 lead late in the third quarter.

The more Kendrick plays, the better Clemson's defense is.

Ready for Notre Dame

The Tigers appear ready for the next step.

They believe their loss to Notre Dame in the regular season was an anomaly, and they're eager to prove as much Dec. 19 while making their final case for a College Football Playoff bid.

Conversation after Saturday's win had already shifted to the Fighting Irish and how the Tigers will prepare. Notre Dame, meanwhile, beat Syracuse, 45-21, earlier in the day.