7 takeaways from Clemson's season-ending defeat to Ohio State

NEW ORLEANS — Clemson's path home early Saturday morning was dotted with scarlet and gray.

The confetti from Ohio State's victory celebration had not yet been cleared, and so it lay scattered on the Superdome turf, taunting the Tigers players who trudged from the locker room to the team bus.

Some walked through it. Others around it. There was no avoiding the remnants of what what transpired at the Sugar Bowl, where Ohio State cruised to a 49-28 win over Clemson to advance to the College Football Playoff national championship.

That image of the Buckeyes' celebration aftermath will no doubt lodge in the minds of the Clemson players who return in 2021-22.

But before the Tigers can look forward, it's worth dissecting what went wrong. Here are seven takeaways from Clemson's season-ending defeat.

Skalski targeting legacy

Middle linebacker James Skalski, the heart of Clemson's defense, was called for targeting on a brutal hit of Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields and disqualified late in the first half. Some on social media questioned the ruling's validity.

"Everyone can have their opinion on it," Skalski wrote in a tweet Saturday. "The bottom line is I got to keep my head up. I have nothing but respect for the game and the people I get to compete against. I have to be better."

Skalski was called for targeting in Clemson's loss to LSU in the 2020 national championship. Unfortunately for the team captain, those two calls will stand as big parts of his legacy.

Running struggles

Clemson struggled running the ball all season, and that was the case again Friday.

Running back Travis Etienne had some success in the passing game — he caught four passes for 64 yards — but he rushed for just 32 yards on 10 attempts. His first quarter touchdown, which gave Clemson a 14-7 lead, marked the peak of Clemson's run game.

Junior Lyn-J Dixon was the only other Tigers running back to receive work, and he rushed for 20 yards on two carries. It's a small sample size but provides a glimmer of hope for next season.

Secondary gashed

Fields was brilliant against the Clemson secondary. He finished 22-of-28 passing for 385 yards and six touchdowns with one interception.

He often picked on safety Joseph Charleston, who started the first half in place of starter Nolan Turner. Turner was forced to miss the first two quarters because of a targeting call from the Tigers' win over Notre Dame in the ACC Championship game.

Cornerback Derion Kendrick was also a favorite target of Fields. Most glaringly, he was beaten by wide receiver Chris Olave late in the third quarter on a 56-yard touchdown.

Powell stands out

Cornell Powell was one of Clemson's best stories in 2020-21. A fifth-year senior, the wide receiver finally cracked the first team and became one of Lawrence's favorite targets.

In the Sugar Bowl, he recorded teams highs in receiving touchdowns (two) and receiving yards (139) and tied with senior wide receiver Amari Rodgers for most catches (eight).

Lawrence head up

In what was likely the final game of his college career, Lawrence finished 33-of-48 passing for 400 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

But with the Tigers' defense giving up touchdown after touchdown, Lawrence rarely stepped on the field in advantageous field position.

Coach Dabo Swinney kept Lawrence on the field until the very end. In a cruel twist, the junior's final pass ended in an interception. But his attitude never wavered.

"That's just what I do," he said. "I'm not going to quit."

For as much Lawrence experienced winning in his college career, he handled defeat with dignity. In one final slight, during the postgame Zoom press conference a media member let slip a comment meant to be kept private:

"Poor Trevor he needs to shave his (mustache)."

Lawrence paused, smiled and laughed: "Thank you."

Rest factor

Swinney took some heat for ranking Ohio State No. 11 in his final USA Today Coaches poll, given the Buckeyes played just six games before the postseason.

It's possible fatigue played a big role in the outcome. Ohio State players simply didn't endure the punishment Clemson did over its longer season.

DJ time

Swinney and Clemson will begin a new era next season, with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei at the fore. The freshman signal caller impressed in limited time this campaign, but he'll have big shoes to fill as Lawrence's replacement in 2021-22.