7 takeaways from Clemson's rout of Notre Dame in ACC title game

CLEMSON — Orange confetti in Charlotte, again.

Clemson won its sixth straight ACC Championship on Saturday with a decisive 34-10 win over Notre Dame.

After a regular season unlike any other because of COVID-19, this conference title felt extra special for the Tigers. Coach Dabo Swinney afterward said no team of his had to overcome more than this group.

The Tigers' victory felt even sweeter because of the opponent. On Nov. 7, the Fighting Irish handed the Tigers a 47-40 double-overtime defeat. Saturday, Clemson got its revenge.

Here are seven takeaways from Clemson's big win:

Don't bet against Venables

Perhaps Saturday will stand as the final reminder for people willing to bet against the Clemson defense when it's at near full strength.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables didn't have three starters in the first Notre Dame game — defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr.

All three were back Saturday, and the trio powered the Tigers defense to dominant performance. Notre Dame finished with just 263 yards of total offense and went 3 of 12 on third down. Clemson tied an ACC Championship game record with six sacks, matching Florida State in 2005.

Thomas' mysterious absence

One regular contributor to the defense not available was defensive end Xavier Thomas. Asked after the game if the junior had suffered an injury, Swinney said Thomas was "just unavailable."

Thomas missed some of fall camp and the early portion of the season due to lingering complications from COVID-19 and strep throat. It's unclear if Thomas will be available when Clemson plays Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.

Rodgers shows out again

Wide receiver Amari Rodgers continued his stellar senior campaign. He recorded game highs in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (121), and his 67-yard touchdown reception late in the first quarter kicked off Clemson's scoring.

Saturday marked Rodgers' fifth career 100-yard receiving game, and he's now 13th in career receiving yards (2,090) in program history.

Expectations were high for Rodgers entering the campaign, and the wide receiver has not disappointed.

Dabo campaigns for Trevor

The star of the show was quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who completed 25-of-36 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also rushed for a season-high 90 yards, including a 34-yard score late in the third quarter to put Clemson up 31-3.

The junior's 412 yards of total offense were second-most in ACC Championship history behind former Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson's 420 yards against North Carolina 2015.

Lawrence was named game MVP, and Swinney afterward continued to campaign for the quarterback for the Heisman Trophy. The biggest knock against Lawrence's chances is he missed two games because of COVID-19.

"I hate to even have to campaign for him," Swinney said. "Heck, he's played nine games. He's played more games than most other people. He's played nine games, and he's been unbelievable."

Whether or not Lawrence wins the award, Swinney's persistence for his case speaks to the strength of the relationship between the coach and the quarterback.

Etienne glows

Lawrence wasn't the only Clemson superstar to shine Saturday.

Running back Travis Etienne rushed 10 times for 124 yards with one rushing touchdown — a 44-yarder on fourth down right before halftime — and caught three passes for 12 yards.

The senior snapped a six-game streak without a 100-yard rushing game, which included his 28-yard performance at Notre Dame earlier in the season.

"We had a different intensity about ourselves," Etienne said.

Skalski gets revenge

As previously noted, Skalski did not play in the first Notre Dame game. But he was in attendance on the sideline, and as fans stormed the field afterward, some got in his and Lawrence's faces.

Skalski decided then he'd relish the opportunity to play against the Fighting Irish this season.

"We were really happy that we got to see them again," Skalski said. "It's been an exciting two weeks getting ready for these guys. We couldn't wait to play tonight, and it definitely showed."

Skalski, the heart of Clemson's defense, recorded his first full sack of the season in the win.

Ready for CFP

The victory effectively punched Clemson's ticket bid to the College Football Playoff. The Tigers will play Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl national semifinal Jan. 1 in New Orleans.

Swinney's team enters with an air of confidence, after thoroughly dismantling the lone team to have dealt it a regular season loss since 2017.

Momentum is worth something, especially against a capable Buckeyes team.