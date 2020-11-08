SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame students had been shooed off the field but many were still roaming campus in a delirious joy as Clemson buses pulled away from a famous stadium and toward a gloomy charter flight home.

The Tigers fell from No. 1 with a 47-40 double-overtime loss Saturday night, a new experience for most players on the roster.

Clemson had won 36 regular-season games in a row dating to a 2017 loss at Syracuse.

Seven takeaways from the epic battle while already looking ahead to a likely Dec. 19 rematch with Notre Dame in another top five showdown at the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte:

D.J. Uiagalelei, wow

Yes, it was only the second college start and first road start for the 6-5, 250-pound freshman quarterback. He is as comfortable in a big game as in an old T-shirt.

Those 439 passing yards?

Most ever thrown against Notre Dame by an opposing quarterback, breaking the mark of 425 held by Southern California’s Carson Palmer in 2002.

Most by a Clemson quarterback against a top five team.

Trevor Lawrence is expected back at practice Monday after missing two games in COVID-19 protocol, head coach Dabo Swinney said. But Uiagalelei, more motivated in defeat, gives Clemson another elite quarterback.

“You have to move on,” Swinney said. “You just have to learn from your mistakes.”

Blocking issues, magnified

If Clemson had trouble running the ball consistently against Syracuse and Boston College, no surprise that the offensive line and running backs not named Travis Etienne were ineffective against a top five team.

“Incredibly disappointing,” Swinney said, “for sure.”

The Tigers averaged 6.4 yards per carry in 2019.

It’s down to 3.9 this season.

From alarming to shocking: Notre Dame, blitzing up the middle and focusing on Etienne, outrushed Clemson, 209 yards to 34.

Great off-week timing

Clemson has two weeks to get healthier for a Nov. 21 game at Florida State and needs every hour of that.

Starters out before the Notre Dame kickoff included Lawrence, defensive end Tyler Davis and linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr.

Injuries during the game: guard Matt Bockhorst, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., safeties Nolan Turner and Lannden Zanders and defensive linemen Justin Mascoll and Bryan Bresee.

Dabo is preaching progress

Swinney acknowledged the agony of rare defeat.

“But I tell you this: Those guys never quit,” he said of his players. “They’re amazing. What I saw (Saturday night) was special.”

Beware Clemson-Notre Dame II

While the Tigers theoretically will have more star power available for a Notre Dame rematch, Irish eyes are more than smiling. There is a new-found Notre Dame confidence after its first win over a top five team since 1993 (that was Charlie Ward and Florida State).

Clemson entered Saturday as the seventh-best FBS defense on third down but Notre Dame converted 10 of 19 chances. Tommy Rees, the 28-year-old play-caller, had a swell night.

Heisman hopes slip away

Lawrence lost his Heisman Trophy favorite status while missing Clemson’s comeback win over Boston College on Oct. 31.

Sadly, Etienne’s Heisman shot vanished in South Bend. The two-time ACC Player of the Year entered the game leading the nation in combined rushing and receiving yards but in a showcase battle against Clemson’s best foe he managed only 28 yards on 18 carries (8 catches for 57 yards).

Etienne also lost a fumble for the third time in four games (and fumbled for the fourth game in a row).

Swinney spent “a little extra time” consoling the senior “in a slump” after the game, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said.

The schedule got softer

Liberty is ranked and Hugh Freeze is a fine coach. But if Virginia Tech on Dec. 5 in Blacksburg looked like the toughest of Clemson’s three remaining regular-season games, it’s a smooth ride to Charlotte.

Clemson also plays at Florida State Nov. 21 and home against Pittsburgh on Nov. 28.

