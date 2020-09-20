7 takeaways from Clemson's crushing of The Citadel

CLEMSON — Clemson on Saturday made quick work of The Citadel, entering halftime with a 49-0 lead that held as the final score.

It was hardly a surprise for the No. 1 Tigers, who are once again College Football Playoff national championship contenders.

After an opening weekend win at Wake Forest, coach Dabo Swinney's team enters the open date unbeaten. There will be plenty to sort out before Oct. 3 when Clemson hosts Virginia — the team it beat in last season's ACC Championship — but first let's take a look back at the blowout that was:

Trevor Lawrence is on another level in 2020

The quarterback went 8-of-9 passing for 168 yards and three touchdowns before leaving the game in the second quarter. His 355.7 PER would've been the best in Clemson history had he met the 15-pass minimum, per former Clemson sports information director Tim Bourret.

Yes, the performance came against The Citadel. But Lawrence completed some throws that would be remarkable regardless of opponent.

Take, for instance, his 44-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Amari Rodgers. That was an NFL throw — and then some.

Regardless of opponent, what Lawrence did Saturday was special. Don't miss the forest for the trees. And don't forget he rushed for a 2-yard score, too.

Fast start shows this Clemson team is focused

The Tigers opened the game scoring a touchdown on seven consecutive drives, including linebacker James Skalski's 17-yard fumble return for a score.

Only three teams last season achieved such a feat, per ESPN Stats & Info: Louisiana (vs. Texas Southern), Wisconsin (vs. Kent State) and Arizona (vs. Northern Arizona).

The 49 first-half points was the most for Clemson since 2006.

"The objective is to get the ball in the end zone, if it takes one play or 10 plays, as long as you get the ball in the end zone," offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said.

Even for a team accustomed to beating down lesser opponents during the regular season, it was a breathtaking display. If Lawrence had played longer, perhaps Clemson could've hit triple digits.

Though things slowed down a bit in the second half, the fast start showed Clemson has maintained its focus in a most unconventional season. That's bad news for the Tigers' future opponents.

The Citadel's resolve was admirable

Swinney offered to use a running clock in the second half, but Citadel coach Brent Thompson turned down the overture.

As much as Thompson's decision came as a surprise to viewers, it's worth applauding the Southern Conference school's resolve. The Tigers entered the contest having won all 34 of their previous contests against Football Championship Subdivision foes, and facing a seven-touchdown deficit, the Bulldogs' odds of a comeback were slim.

The Citadel didn't have much more success offensively over the final two quarters, but it did prevent the Tigers from expanding on their big lead. That's worth some kudos.

After open date, real challenges arise

Clemson might not get a challenge against Virginia, but the following week the Tigers host No. 12 Miami, which is coming off a 47-34 win over No. 24 Louisville.

Then, after what should be relatively easier contests against Georgia Tech, Syracuse and Boston College, coach Dabo Swinney's team heads to South Bend, Ind., to play Notre Dame in what should be the marquee game of the Tigers' season.

Social distancing in Death Valley was followed, but not mask wearing

Official attendance for the contest was 18,609. Groups of two to four fans were seated in socially distanced pods, but the stadium's mask policy was not followed by all.

Though fans were required to wear masks at all times unless eating or drinking, some stuffed their face coverings in their pockets while watching the game. Clemson will need to modify the game day experience as temperatures dip; some research shows the coronavirus spreads more during cold weather months.

Defense pitched a shutout

The shutout was Clemson's first since the 2016 Fiesta Bowl when it defeated Ohio State 31-0.

The Tigers were especially impressive against the run; they held The Citadel to 1.8 yards per carry after holding Wake Forest to 1.1 yards per carry last weekend. Clemson also recorded four sacks in the win.

Two straight dominant performances from defensive coordinator Brent Venables' unit is noteworthy. And shouldn't be taken for granted.

Frank Ladson Jr. could be Lawrence's top pass-catcher

The sophomore recorded career highs in receptions (three), receiving yards (87) and receiving touchdowns (two). With the departure of Tee Higgins for the NFL and Justyn Ross out for the season with a spine issue, Ladson could become Lawrence's top pass catcher this season with more performances like Saturday.

"Big playmaker," Lawrence said of Ladson.

Though 12 Tigers players receivers caught passes Saturday, only Ladson and freshman wide receiver E.J. Williams (three catches for 58 yards) had more than two receptions.