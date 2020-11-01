7 takeaways from Clemson's close win over Boston College

CLEMSON – Dabo Swinney will always remember his first win over Boston College.

The Nov. 1, 2008, victory marked Swinney's first as Clemson coach.

"I'll never forget that one," he said Saturday evening. "And I'll never forget this one."

The Tigers on Saturday defeated Boston College 34-28 in what was the largest comeback in Death Valley history. Clemson trailed the Eagles by 18 points late in the second quarter.

With freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei starting in place of Trevor Lawrence (COVID-19), the Tigers on Halloween pulled together one of the most thrilling victories in recent memory.

"There was a lot of tricks and treats going on out there today," Swinney said.

Here are seven takeaways from the Tigers' seventh straight win to start the season:

D.J. impresses in debut

The freshman only learned he'd be starting Thursday afternoon, but he looked poised and confident Saturday. He finished 30-of-41 passing for 342 yards and two touchdowns, and he opened the second half with a 30-yard touchdown run.

The way he handled Clemson's first drive was particularly impressive. After the Eagles stormed down the field in four plays to score, Uiagalelei orchestrated a six-play, 65-yard drive capped by a smart throw to running back Travis Etienne against the blitz. Etienne sprinted into the end zone for 35 yards.

"He's incredibly poised," Swinney said.

That's good news for the Tigers, who will need Uiagalelei to perform well next week in the big showdown with No. 4 Notre Dame.

Travis Etienne steps up as leader

Etienne was awarded the O'Rourke-McFadden Trophy, given annually to the best player in the Clemson-Boston College game.

The senior set a pair of records Saturday, becoming the ACC's career leading rusher (4,644 yards) and scoring a touchdown in his FBS-best 42nd career game.

With Lawrence out, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott challenged Etienne to be more of a leader Saturday; Elliott said Uiagalelei needed to feel a confident presence next to him in the back field. Etienne hadn't carried the ball more than 17 times in a season before Saturday, but against the Eagles he had 20 carries and seven catches for 140 yards.

Expect Clemson to use Etienne heavy again next weekend.

Cornell Powell shows out

Swinney challenged Powell in practice this week, knowing the Tigers would likely be without sophomores wide receivers Frank Ladson Jr. and Joseph Ngata.

"Coach was really making it a point to get on him, and really, really challenge him, that every play is 100 miles an hour, as fast as you go," Elliott said.

The tactic worked. Powell was targeted 12 times Saturday and caught 11 passes — the most for a Clemson receiver in a single game since 2016 — for a career-high 105 receiving yards.

The redshirt senior entered the season with 40 receptions his entire career, and he's taken on a bigger role this season. Saturday was proof he might be able to give Clemson even more production than expected.

Defense adjusts

Clemson's defense was without three starters in defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebackers Mike Jones Jr. and James Skalski. Early on, the unit struggled to contain Boston College.

But something changed after the break. The Eagles were held scoreless over the final two quarters. Defensive coordinator Brent Venables attributed the shift to a matter of precision.

"We talked a lot about finishing plays," Venables said. "Really just take it one play at a time, one drive at a time, and played a little bit cleaner."

Venables acknowledged the unit has room for improvement. The good news for Tigers fans is the coordinator is known as one of the best scheme designers in the nation.

Extra point struggles

Clemson had a bit of lapse in focus after Etienne's fourth quarter touchdown that gave the Tigers their first lead of the game.

Tigers coaches told players to be ready for the two-point conversion, but because of the excitement, Clemson almost didn't get the play off and had to call a timeout. Then, on the second try, the Tigers were called offsides.

That left Clemson to bring kicker B.T. Potter out for the traditional extra-point attempt. Potter's effort bounced off the crossbar.

"That was about as bad a sequence as it can be," Swinney said.

Clemson was able to overcome the errors, but it might be more difficult to do so against stronger competition.

Thomas saga

The defensive end was behind schedule when Clemson started fall camp after bouts with the coronavirus and strep throat.

He's returned to the field earlier than expected, though, and on Saturday he recorded his second sack in as many games. The very next play, though, he was called for roughing the passer.

It was ruled targeting, meaning Thomas will miss the first half of next week's contest.

It was encouraging to see Thomas play well, but the targeting call represents another step back in what's been an up-and-down campaign.

Notre Dame awaits

All eyes now turn to Clemson's big matchup next weekend against the Fighting Irish. On Saturday, Notre Dame beat Georgia Tech 31-13 on the road to move to 5-0 on the season.

Clemson and Notre Dame could very well meet again in the ACC Championship game, so a win Saturday could give the Tigers a big confidence boost approaching the home stretch.

Clemson opened as a 5-point favorite over Notre Dame.