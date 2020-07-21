7 questions for Clemson as college football moves forward with team workouts

CLEMSON — There remains some questions about the safety of holding a college football season this fall, but the NCAA-approved summer calendar has otherwise moved forward in earnest.

Coaches are allowed to spend 20 hours per week with players starting Friday for walk-throughs and team meetings. At Clemson, that means the program's quest to win a third national title in five seasons will gain an extra layer of sophistication with coach Dabo Swinney and his staff in the building.

The Tigers began voluntary workouts June 8 and have been in team workouts since July 13. Fall camp is set to begin Aug. 7, with Swinney's team opening the season at Georgia Tech on Sept. 3.

Coronavirus-related inquiries aside, here are seven of the Tigers' biggest on-field questions ahead of official team workouts.

What does the wide receiver depth chart look like?

Clemson was dealt a blow when it was revealed junior Justyn Ross (bulging disk) would miss the 2020 campaign. His absence, taken in conjunction with Tee Higgins leaving for the NFL, leaves the Tigers with an experience gap at wide receiver.

Wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham can rely on senior Amari Rodgers to be a steadying presence in the slot — but on the outside Clemson faces uncertainty.

Look for sophomores Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson Jr. and redshirt senior Cornell Powell to be in the running to fill Ross and Higgins' shoes. Plus, 6-4 tight end Braden Galloway should be a big target in the passing game.

Youth or experience at backup quarterback?

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence makes the Tigers a national title contender, but the battle to decide the junior's primary backup is ongoing.

The two contenders are redshirt freshman Taisun Phommachanh and freshman D.J. Uiagalelei, the former an experienced hand and the latter billed as the program's future.

There's no telling what will be the deciding factor in the staff's decision, but no doubt the timing of the season will come into play. If the campaign is delayed until the spring, Lawrence — who is expected to leave Clemson early for the 2020 NFL Draft — could decide to sit out.

Youth or experience at defensive end?

The Tigers face a similar dilemma at defensive end. Senior Justin Foster and junior Xavier Thomas, both returning starters, figure to be safe bets to retain their jobs.

But incoming freshman Bryan Bresee earned high praise from Swinney during spring football. The Damascus, Md., native could steal a starting spot from one of the veterans.

Can Mike Jones Jr. fill Isaiah Simmons' shoes?

Middle linebacker James Skalski might be the heart of Clemson's defense, but defensive coordinator Brent Venables this season will be without his most versatile player from 2019: outside linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

Jones, a redshirt sophomore, appears in line to fill Simmons' starting spot.

It might be unfair to expect Jones to match the production of Simmons, the 6-4, 238-pound dynamo selected No. 8 overall by the Arizona Cardinals. But such is reality for Jones, who has already established himself as a leader off the field with his social justice work.

Has B.T. Potter's accuracy improved?

Kicker B.T. Potter's leg strength has never been in doubt — the Rock Hill native converted all three of his field goals from 50 or more yards in 2019. It was his accuracy on shorter attempts that became an issue last season.

Potter went 3-for-6 on field goals between 30-39 yards and 3-for-7 from 40-49 yards. His inconsistency was a source of frustration for Swinney, who at one point directed a verbal lashing at Potter and demoted him.

Given Clemson's lack of close games last season, Potter was rarely called upon in high-pressure situations. Swinney certainly hopes he'll be able to rely on the junior if such a circumstance arises in 2020.

Can assistant head coach Danny Pearman connect with players in the same way?

Danny Pearman, who coaches tight ends and special teams, became something of a lightning rod in early June when it was revealed he had used a racial slur toward a Black player during a 2017 practice.

His name soon slipped out of the news cycle, as the Clemson community reckoned with issues of race in other ways, but it remains to be seen if players — and prospective recruits — will view Pearman differently after the situation.

What will Travis Etienne's workload look like?

Like Lawrence, Travis Etienne is a likely high selection in the coming NFL draft, and his workload will be informed by the season's timetable.

Etienne did return to Clemson to bolster his draft stock, though, and if there is a fall season will receive his fair share of reps. But the Tigers might use him strategically, especially considering their exceptional depth at the position — Etienne is followed by junior Lyn-J Dixon, redshirt senior Darien Rencher, sophomores Chez Mellusi and Michel Dukes and freshman Demarkcus Bowman, among others.