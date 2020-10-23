5 things to watch when No. 1 Clemson plays struggling Syracuse

CLEMSON — Three seasons ago, Clemson was ranked No. 2 in the nation when it was upset by Syracuse on the road.

Many believed the victory to be a turning point for the Orange program, but Syracuse has not been able to channel the moment into sustained success.

Entering Saturday's game between the No. 1 Tigers (5-0) and the Orange (1-4), coach Dabo Swinney's team is favored to win by nearly 50 points.

Still, Swinney on Tuesday insisted victory is far from guaranteed against a Syracuse team coming off a 17-point home loss to Liberty.

"We know firsthand here at Clemson that Syracuse is a team that can beat you," Swinney said.

Here are five things to watch for in what should be a massive blowout:

Travis Etienne looks to break another record

The Clemson senior enters Saturday's contest with 4,474 career rushing yards and is 129 yards shy of becoming the ACC's new record holder. N.C. State's Ted Brown recorded 4,602 yards from 1975-78.

How many quarterbacks play

Trevor Lawrence likely won't play for very long Saturday, but what's unclear is who will take over under center for him after he heads to the bench.

Freshman D.J. Uiagalelei missed last weekend's win at Georgia Tech because of soreness but will be ready for Syracuse, Swinney said. Redshirt freshman Taisun Phommachanh (left hand surgery) practiced Tuesday and Wednesday and could also play Saturday.

Walk-on Hunter Helms got some playing time last week, but with Uiagalelei and Phommachanh likely to be available, the fourth-string signal caller might not see the field again.

How soon Clemson empties its bench

If Lawrence, Etienne and others are still playing by the start of the third quarter Saturday, something will have gone terribly wrong for Clemson.

The Tigers have one more regular-season game that could be competitive — Nov. 7 at Notre Dame — and until then Clemson's superstars shouldn't be playing more than two quarters per contest.

Continued defensive dominance

Clemson is attempting to hold its third consecutive opponent to single-digit first downs for the first time since the 1954 season finale and the first two games of 1955.

The Tigers last week held the Yellow Jackets to seven first downs. The week before that, Miami recorded nine.

Xavier Thomas' playing time

The star defensive end played 20 snaps last weekend as he continues his return from a difficult offseason, during which he battled both the coronavirus and strep throat.

Clemson started freshman Myles Murphy and redshirt sophomore Justin Mascoll at defensive end against the Yellow Jackets, and Tigers coaches have been pleased by the line's play so far this season.

But there's no doubt a healthy Thomas could vault the unit to another level.

"He’s still working himself back to where he needs to be," Swinney said. "Even not 100 percent physically, he’s still a gifted football player. I love his mindset. He’s really turned the corner.”

Prediction

Clemson 72, Syracuse 17