5 things to watch when No. 1 Clemson plays Boston College without Trevor Lawrence

CLEMSON — Clemson was dealt the harshest of blows this week when it was revealed superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence had tested positive for COVID-19.

Lawrence has started every Tigers game since Week 5 of the 2018 campaign, a span during which Clemson has gone 31-1.

Freshman D.J. Uiagalelei is likely to start in Lawrence's place Saturday against Boston College.

Here are five things to watch during the contest.

Can Uiagalelei handle the spotlight?

Uiagalelei entered the program with plenty of hype, and early into his tenure on campus coach Dabo Swinney said the 6-4, 250-pound freshman sometimes makes Lawrence look "normal."

In limited time this season, Uiagalelei is 12-of-19 passing for 102 yards. He's also rushed for a pair of touchdowns.

The plan was likely for Uiagalelei to be the starter one day anyway. On Saturday, Swinney will get an earlier than expected look at how the California kid native performs in the spotlight.

Will Travis Etienne shoulder a bigger burden?

Running back Travis Etienne hasn't accrued more than 17 carries in a game yet this season, but that could change Saturday with Lawrence out.

The Tigers might look to establish the run game early and ride Etienne. He's averaging 6.3 yards per carry and has eight rushing touchdowns with one receiving score.

The running back's surprise return to Clemson for his senior season left fans giddy at the thought of another full season of Etienne and Lawrence. For the time being, Etienne will be the lone entrenched superstar in the offensive huddle.

What does the defense look without Skalski?

Clemson will also be without its best defensive player Saturday. Middle linebacker James Skalski (groin) will be on the sideline, leaving redshirt sophomore Jake Venables to step into the lineup.

Venables has earned praise from Clemson coaches and players, but there's no real replacing the impact Skalski has on the unit as a fiery leader.

Skalski's absence might mean outside linebackers Mike Jones Jr. and Baylon Spector elevate their play.

Will Clemson's focus be in the present?

Last week's 47-21 win over lowly Syracuse looked like a blowout on paper, but the Tigers led by as few as six points late in the third quarter.

Many believed the closer-than-expected contest would provide something of a wakeup call for the Tigers as the season continues in earnest.

But Clemson players find themselves in an odd predicament this weekend, forced to move forward without their best player, and with a showdown at No. 4 Notre Dame just one week away.

Now more than ever, Clemson can't afford to let its guard down.

How many other regular contributors will be missing?

If Lawrence was infected, it's not a stretch to imagine other Clemson players have been, too. Dozens of Tigers players tested positive for the virus over the summer, but an unofficial number is unknown.

We'll find out Saturday morning if other guys will be missing.