5 things to watch when Clemson plays Notre Dame minus Trevor Lawrence

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame flings with Hollywood include “Knute Rockne, All-American” featuring Ronald Reagan as The Gipper and the more recent “Rudy.”

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has said if the big screen comes calling he knows who should play the lead role: Matthew McConaughey.

Maybe Notre Dame has the film buff edge going into a Saturday night clash but there are plenty of subplots in the biggest college football game of the season, an ACC matchup of No. 1 Clemson (7-0) vs. the No. 4 Fighting Irish (6-0) at Notre Dame Stadium.

Five things to look for:

Clemson tight ends

A compass can be your best friend in the woods.

A tight end — or multiple tight ends — might be D.J. Uiagalelei’s best buddies Saturday night when the freshman quarterback makes his second Clemson start with Trevor Lawrence sidelined in COVID-19 protocol.

Uiagalelei, while throwing for 342 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 32-28 victory over Boston College, threw only one pass to a tight end (6 yards to Davis Allen).

Expect more involvement for Braden Galloway (16 catches this season), Allen (9), J.C. Chalk (4) or some combination of those players as Clemson play-caller Tony Elliott tries to keep Notre Dame from focusing too much on running back Travis Etienne.

Notre Dame’s offensive line

They are massive and experienced, easily the best blockers Clemson will face in the regular season. Right guard Tommy Kraemer (6-6, 317) and left tackle Liam Eichenberg (6-6, 302) are graduate students and among the NFL prospects going against a depleted Clemson front seven.

Defensive end Tyler Davis and linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr. are out with injuries and defensive end Xavier Thomas will miss the first half because of a targeting penalty in last week’s win over Boston College.

“Our guys have done a great job of playing for four quarters of battling and taking over in the fourth quarter and exerting their will,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said this week. “It’s really been about talking about (that) we’re not going away from playing physical and running the football.”

The Notre Dame 'crowd'

Limited to students, faculty, staff and the family members of players and coaches, the average home attendance has been around 10,000 during this pandemic season.

But a Notre Dame spokesperson said Friday there might be a "slight uptick" for Clemson.

How slight?

How loud?

Kyle Hamilton

The Irish depth chart says he’s a free safety, but Hamilton’s contributions defy a label. Swinney this week compared Notre Dame’s 6-4, 219-pound sophomore to Isaiah Simmons, the Clemson linebacker/safety/cornerback who was an Arizona Cardinals first-round draft pick last spring.

But will Hamilton play in coverage?

Blitz?

Spy on Uiagalelei?

On Etienne?

The answer: Yes, probably so.

Field-flipper Spiers

While Will Spiers has gradually improved as a Clemson punter, he rarely gets a chance to “flip the field” as the Tigers don’t get bogged down in their own end of the field much.

But the fourth-year starter pinned Boston College at the 4-yard line last week just before a Clemson safety and is averaging 47.8 yards per punt this season.

That’s up from 42.3 in 2019.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff