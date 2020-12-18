5 things to watch in Clemson's ACC Championship bout against Notre Dame

CLEMSON — Shortly after arriving in Charlotte on Friday, coach Dabo Swinney took his Clemson team to Bank of America Stadium.

The Tigers were not due at the stadium for about another 24 hours. But that was the point. Swinney wanted his players to envision what Saturday would be like when they challenge Notre Dame in the ACC Championship game.

The importance of the matchup is not lost on the team. Clemson, No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, can punch a ticket to the national semifinals with a win over No. 2 Notre Dame.

The Tigers could still possibly sneak into the Playoff in defeat. But after falling to the Fighting Irish 47-40 in double overtime on Nov. 7, Clemson is ready to avenge its only regular season loss since 2017.

Here are five things to watch as the Tigers aim for their sixth consecutive ACC title:

Lawrence elevating

The best players elevate their play in the biggest moments, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence has certainly done that.

There was the 2019 national championship, when he carved up Alabama. Then, last season, he helped the Tigers edge Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Lawrence, though, was overmatched in the 2020 national title game against LSU. He finished 18-of-37 passing for 234 yards and no touchdowns as Clemson lost 42-25.

Now an upperclassman, Lawrence carries even more responsibility as the team begins postseason play.

Healthy defense

Clemson was without three of its starters in the first Notre Dame game — linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr., and defensive tackle Tyler Davis. Several more starters and regular contributors had to leave the contest with injuries.

Coach Dabo Swinney said the group will enter the game Saturday in much better shape. Even sophomore safety Lannden Zanders, who hasn't played since the first Fighting Irish game, will be available. Skalski (groin) was pulled from Clemson's win at Virginia Tech two weeks as a precautionary measure but is expected to play.

It'll be interesting to see how a healthy (or as healthy as a defense can be in late December) group performs against Notre Dame and quarterback Ian Book, whom Swinney earlier in the week compared to Fighting Irish legend Joe Montana.

Carries distribution

The Tigers have had an interesting year running the ball. Opposing defenses have dedicated much of their game plans to stopping running back Travis Etienne, but the senior has been plenty productive as a receiver — he has career highs in receptions (41) and receiving yards (512) with two touchdowns.

Junior Lyn-J Dixon, Etienne's primary backup last season, belatedly came into his own in Clemson's final two regular season games, rushing for a touchdown in each.

Etienne was bottled up in the first Notre Dame matchup, rushing for just 28 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. The only other running back to receive any work, sophomore Chez Mellusi, received just one carry.

Dixon could play a bigger role Saturday, especially if Clemson decides Etienne might be more valuable as a pass catcher.

Field goals

Place kicker B.T. Potter has quietly had a good season: After going 13-of-21 on field goals in 2019, he's 16-of-21 so far this year. He even kicked four field goals in the first Notre Dame game, including a 46-yarder.

A game with such evenly matched teams could very well come down to the wire, in which case Potter's leg would become the most important limb in the stadium.

Part III?

This might not be the final time Clemson and Notre Dame play this season. If Clemson wins, Notre Dame's lone blemish on the season will be the ACC Championship game.

And if Clemson wins in a close affair, the committee would be hard-pressed to find a more deserving No. 4 seed than the Fighting Irish — assuming Alabama and Ohio State win SEC and Big Ten titles, respectively, this weekend.

So Saturday's bout could very well be the middle saga of an epic trilogy.

Prediction

Clemson 31, Notre Dame 24