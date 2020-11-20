5 things to watch as No. 4 Clemson looks to bounce back at Florida State

CLEMSON — This is not the Florida State of old.

This Florida State football team ranks 13th in the ACC in points scored per game, 14th in points allowed per game and has lost three contests in a row.

This Florida State enters Saturday's game against No. 4 Clemson with a 2-6 record.

The Seminoles that dominated the ACC in the 1990s and early 2000s they are not. But don't expect the Tigers to take this iteration of FSU lightly. Not after coach Dabo Swinney's team suffered its first regular-season loss in 37 games at Notre Dame two weeks ago.

Clemson (7-1, 6-1 ACC) got some extra time to regroup because of last weekend's open date.

"We come out of this open date, we need to go get better," Swinney said. "We have a lot of respect for Florida State. But for us, it's about Clemson. It's about us improving and being coachable and making some corrections."

Here are five things to watch as Clemson plays Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday (noon):

Lawrence's play after virus

Swinney said Trevor Lawrence has no lingering health issues from the coronavirus, but Clemson fans will certainly watch the quarterback's first game back with heightened focus.

Lawrence said he experienced "relatively mild symptoms," including losing his senses of taste and smell. Clemson's off week gave him some extra time to recover, and the Tigers hope it'll be enough as the team looks toward its final three regular-season games.

Clemson probably could win Saturday without Lawrence at peak performance, but if the Tigers want to compete for a national title, they'll need Lawrence to be fully healthy.

Etienne's ball security

Travis Etienne has recorded four fumbles over the Tigers' past four games, and lost three of them. Two were recovered by the opposition for touchdowns.

Ball security has never been much of an issue for the superstar running back, so the Tigers are hoping the recent stretch is a blip.

There's no doubt about Etienne's level of talent. But the Tigers want the senior to get through the game without dropping the ball. The return of Lawrence should help with handoff timing.

Offensive line play

The offensive line has been a point of concern in recent weeks, especially with the run game.

Clemson normally is among the most prolific teams running the ball in the ACC, but this season the Tigers are No. 11 in the conference in rushing yards per game (137.1).

Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said he doesn't anticipate any lineup changes this week for the line, which returned just one starter from last season.

Elliott noted in the Tigers' previous two games, against Boston College and Notre Dame, defenses committed to stopping the run, and there were instances in which backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei could've managed the run game differently.

"The biggest thing is just challenging our guys, that every time we snap the ball all 11 have to be on the same page," Elliott said.

Health of defense

Starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis (ankle) and middle linebacker James Skalski (groin) will both miss their third straight game this weekend.

They aren't the only regular contributors on defensive coordinator Brent Venables' unit to be working through ailments.

Mike Jones Jr. also missed the previous two games, and safeties Lannden Zanders and Nolan Turner and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee got banged up in the team's loss to Notre Dame.

Swinney said those four are "day-to-day."

Powell's hot streak

Cornell Powell has been one of the great surprises for Clemson this season.

The senior is third on the team in receptions (31), receiving yards (418) and is tied for third in receiving touchdowns (three).

Swinney said the staff has always believed in Powell, but the Greenville, N.C., native needed to learn to play faster. Plus, the senior has been part of a packed wide receiver room his whole career.

Opportunity and growth have allowed Powell to shine this season.

"He was the best guy in camp," Swinney said.

The veteran receiver could play an important role this weekend as Lawrence readjusts to game speed, especially with sophomore wide receivers Frank Ladson Jr. (foot) out and Joseph Ngata (abdomen) limited.