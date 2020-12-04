5 things to watch as No. 3 Clemson wraps up regular season at Virginia Tech

CLEMSON — Winter is coming.

And Clemson, No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, knows it will be in a frosty environment Saturday at Virginia Tech.

The temperature for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff is expected to be in the low 30s. Coach Dabo Swinney on Wednesday addressed the media from the team facility wearing a puffy purple jacket and an orange beanie.

"Really appreciate the Good Lord giving us some cold weather for a couple days here so we could go outside and practice in the cold," he said. "Last week, I mean, it was shorts, T-shirts, and hot. Pretty good timing to get some cold weather this week."

Indeed. And the Tigers will need to fight through the cold Saturday to beat the Hokies and clinch a spot in the Dec. 19 ACC Championship game opposite Notre Dame.

Here are five things to watch as the Tigers end the regular season:

Can Clemson stop the run?

Virginia Tech is just 4-5, but the team's success running the ball is undeniable.

The Hokies rank fourth in the nation in yards per carry (6.08) and eighth in yards per game (262.8). The key to the attack is senior running back Khalil Herbert, who leads the ACC in yards per carry (8.2) and is second in rushing yards (924).

Clemson's run has defense has struggled at times this season, most notably in the team's 47-40 double-overtime loss at Notre Dame on Nov. 7. The Fighting Irish rushed for 208 yards that night.

But Clemson was without three of its defensive starters in South Bend, Ind., — defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr. Several more starters left the game with injuries.

Now, defensive coordinator Brent Venables' unit is closer to full health. Davis, Skalski and Jones are all back, and that should have an impact Saturday.

Powell's continued rise

Wide receiver Cornell Powell has been one of Clemson's best stories this season. The redshirt senior is in the middle of a breakout campaign. He ranks third on the team in receptions (37), second in receiving yards (594) and is tied for second in receiving touchdowns (four).

He's logged at least 150 receiving yards in each of his past three games, tying a program record.

Clemson will certainly need that production in a playoff run. If Powell has any doubters left, he can prove them wrong Saturday.

Etienne's backups

Clemson's offensive line has at times been an object of criticism this season, as the Tigers have periodically struggled to get things going on the ground.

It's sometimes difficult to pinpoint the problem: Is it the running backs or the linemen?

It will be interesting to see how Clemson's running backs perform Saturday. Senior star Travis Etienne's ability is not up for debate, but his backups have been spotty this season. A true No. 2 option has yet to emerge.

Junior Lyn-J Dixon, Etienne's backup last season, rushed for his first touchdown in last week's 52-17 win over Pitt. Another productive game for Dixon would put Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott more at ease.

Which reserves play?

Clemson is favored to win Saturday by about three touchdowns, and for good reason. But this will be the last time this season the Tigers play a game in which they are a heavy favorite.

As such, it could be the last time we see many of Clemson's reserves.

Could it be the last time we see quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, or some of the other vaunted freshman, until next season?

Will we see orange pants?

Clemson typically wears orange pants when some sort of championship is on the line.

There's been some talk of the Tigers breaking out the "orange britches" this weekend in Blacksburg, given that the conference title game spot can be clinched.

But berths in that game are usually solidified by division title victories. The ACC got rid of divisions this season to allow for more seamless coronavirus scheduling.

So we might not see those famous orange pants Saturday.

Prediction

Clemson 49, Virginia Tech 6