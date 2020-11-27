5 things to watch as Clemson, Lawrence get back to action vs. Pittsburgh

Among college football things so 2020:

• Clemson, as much a national championship favorite as any time in the last five years, hasn’t won a game in November for the first time since 1970.

• The Tigers, 0-1 this month, made their 2020 College Football Playoff rankings debut at No. 3 on Tuesday night after sitting at No. 4 in the Associated Press poll the last few weeks.

All part of the extra intrigue going into Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh, 5-4 but with back-to-back lopsided wins (41-17 at Florida State and 47-14 over Virginia Tech).

Clemson (7-1) has been idle since a 47-40 double-overtime loss at No. 2 Notre Dame on Nov. 7, having had a Nov. 14 off week and a controversial postponement (or cancellation) last week at Florida State.

Along with the rust/readiness ratio, here are five things to look for Saturday at Death Valley:

Running game progress

It’s a strangely recurring problem, considering the prowess of two-time All-ACC Player of the Year Travis Etienne and an offensive line with talent and depth: Clemson’s run game has taken a big step back.

Clemson averaged 6.4 yards per carry in 2019. It’s down to 4.1 for 2020 after an atrocious 34 yards on 33 carries at Notre Dame.

Etienne is the nation’s best running back/receiver combo with 634 yards rushing and 491 receiving. But he has fumbled in four straight games and lost three of them.

There is no sure threat at running back behind Etienne.

Of course, teams are going to focus on Etienne, head coach Dabo Swinney said. He sounded determined this week to make them pay in the passing game.

Look for an emphasis on progress Saturday against a tough Pitt defense that ranks second in the ACC in points per game allowed (Notre Dame 19.2, Pitt 21.5, Clemson 22.6).

Trevor’s back

Remember that guy in the orange No. 16 jersey?

Trevor Lawrence, last seen throwing for 289 yards against Syracuse on Oct. 24, has thrown 17 touchdown passes with only two interceptions this year. Add 1,833 passing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

But Lawrence’s Heisman Trophy stock has slipped behind Mac Jones of Alabama and Kyle Trask of Florida because of two games missed while in COVID-19 protocol.

See if the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft doesn’t reintroduce himself with a bang.

Stability on defense

Clemson at Notre Dame played without three injured starters on defense: defensive end Tyler Davis and linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr. During the game, defensive backs Nolan Turner, Lannden Zanders and Andrew Booth Jr. and defensive linemen Bryan Bresee and Justin Mascoll were out for a while.

“We are definitely as healthy as we’ve been in a while,” Swinney said this week.

He declined to talk specifics.

Pitt’s Pickett and pals

Pittsburgh surprisingly is a mere 11th in the ACC in total offense (377.5 yards per game). But 6-2 senior quarterback Kenny Pickett is third in the ACC in pass efficiency (behind North Carolina’s Sam Howell and Lawrence).

The Panthers sure looked good rolling through Florida State and Virginia Tech after a 45-3 home loss to Notre Dame.

Pickett threw for 404 yards and two touchdowns (one interception) against Virginia Tech and ran for a touchdown.

DJ Turner, a grad transfer wide receiver from Maryland, caught 15 catches against the Hokies for 184 yards and a touchdown.

The Pitt roster includes redshirt sophomore wide receiver John Vardzell, who played at Mount Pleasant’s Wando High School before moving to Pennsylvania.

Turnover margin

Clemson is plus-4 in turnovers for the season but lost the turnover battle in each of its last two games (0-1 vs. Boston College and 1-3 at Notre Dame).

Giving up 10 points off turnovers in South Bend hurt. Both Boston College and Notre Dame scored on fumble returns.

That has to stop.

Prediction

Clemson 38, Pitt 16

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff