CLEMSON — Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables addressed the media this week for the first time since the Tigers' 49-28 loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national semifinal Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

Some had wondered why Venables had taken so long to publicly discuss the defeat. So before the defensive coordinator took any questions, he addressed the elephant in the room.

"You know," he said. "The College Football Playoff, they didn't have any kind of interview set up for the coaches after the game. I'm always kind of a man to stand out in front, stand in the gap.

"No conspiracy theories going on around here."

Venables explained that only two spots for coordinators to speak during spring practice had been carved out, and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott got the earlier slot.

So here he was, finally. And Venables owned up to what happened against Ohio State, which accrued 639 yards of total offense. It was maybe the worst showing by a Clemson defense in Venables' nine seasons leading the group.

"The preparation, the game plan, you just burn it all," Venables said. "We did a poor job getting our guys prepared."

The Tigers' spring game April 3 will offer the Clemson defense — which returns all but two starters — the chance to show the Sugar Bowl was an anomaly.

Here are five more things to watch in Clemson's spring game April 3 at Death Valley.

D.J. Uiagalelei must step up at QB

The spring game will mark Uiagalalei's official debut as the face of the football team. The quarterback did start two games for Clemson in 2020, and played well — 439 yards passing against Notre Dame.

But Uiagalelei's time in the spotlight last season came with an expiration date; he was to return to the bench once Trevor Lawrence came back from COVID-19 isolation. But now Lawrence is gone, and expectations for the Tigers are still sky high.

Coach Dabo Swinney on March 26 said Uiagalelei had committed too many red-zone mistakes in that day's scrimmage. If Uiagalalei is to live up to the massive hype — ESPN's Mel Kiper and Todd McShay reported NFL teams are already looking at Uiagalelei — he'll need to limit such errors.

It will also be interesting to see how Uiagalelei's backup, Taisun Phommachanh, fares. Phommachanh, a redshirt sophomore, has looked unremarkable over seven career performances, going 11-of-29 passing. The spring game will mark an opportunity for Phommachanh to change the narrative.

Production from running backs

Running backs coach C.J. Spiller was non-committal March 24 when asked about his position group's hierarchy, but all signs point to senior Lyn-J Dixon getting reps with the first team for the spring game.

Dixon has shown flashes of brilliance over his Clemson career. He's also been frustratingly inconsistent. Last season, for example, he averaged just 4.5 yards per carry, well below his career average of of 6.6. He was not among Pro Football Focus' 240 highest-graded halfbacks.

If Dixon isn't the guy, the Tigers have other options. Junior Chez Mellusi has shown promise, as has sophomore Kobe Pace.

Swinney, for what it's worth, is smitten with the group. "That's a group that has a chance to be special," Swinney said.

Perhaps he knows something others don't.

Improvement up front

All criticism of Clemson's run game in 2020 should come with a caveat; the Tigers' offensive line definitively took a step back from previous seasons. For whatever reason, the push up front simply wasn't there as often as it needed to be.

But Swinney and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott are optimistic this season will be different. Swinney said he's yet to commit to a first team, and will mix and match different combinations of linemen during the spring game.

Whatever permutation Clemson ends up with, it's likely redshirt senior Matt Bockhorst, sophomore Walker Parks and redshirt junior Jordan McFadden will be involved.

Cornerbacks can't be 'soft'

Clemson was dealt an unexpected blow in late February with Kendrick leaving the team for an undisclosed reason. Kendrick was widely considered the team's top cornerback, though injuries and disciplinary problems limited him in 2020.

Kendrick leaves behind a group that includes senior Mario Goodrich, juniors Sheridan Jones and Andrew Booth Jr., sophomores Fred Davis II and Malcolm Greene, and freshman Nate Wiggins.

Goodrich will miss the spring game because he'll be attending a funeral, but otherwise the exhibition will provide the opportunity to evaluate a position group that struggled in deep coverage at times in 2020.

"We've dominated the perimeter the last 10 years I've been here," Venables said. "Last year we were soft on the perimeter. ... We were soft."

Tackling on defense

Tackling was an issue for Clemson at all three levels of the defense in the Sugar Bowl. And Swinney said after the March 26 scrimmage it was still problem.

It's imperative the Tigers improve in that regard in 2021, and Venables will hope to see improvements during the spring game.