5 potential Clemson breakout stars on defense ahead of Wake Forest game

CLEMSON — Clemson's defense set records last season for a variety of reasons.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables, for instance, kept opponents guessing with his play-calling and scheming. First-time starters quickly adopted to the standard. And the unit's standouts — linebacker Isaiah Simmons and defensive backs A.J. Terrell, K'Von Wallace and Tanner Muse — elevated their production.

That quartet has moved onto the NFL, though, leaving some question marks for the defense as the season starts Saturday at Wake Forest.

There will be some familiar faces, of course. Middle linebacker James Skalski will be back, as will cornerback Derion Kendrick and defensive linemen Justin Foster, Tyler Davis and Beaufort native Nyles Pinckney. Veterans K.J. Henry (defensive end), Nolan Turner (free safety) and Baylon Spector (linebacker) will slide into starting roles.

But elsewhere there are plenty of opportunities for breakout stars to emerge. Here are five to keep an eye on.

Mike Jones Jr., SLB

Jones will be in the limelight in 2020, in part because of the star power of the man he is succeeding. Simmons, Clemson coaches often said, provided the versatility of three players in one.

Venables isn't asking Jones to be Simmons, but the veteran coordinator does have high hopes for the redshirt sophomore, who recorded 19 tackles (four for a loss), a forced fumble and a pass breakup last season.

"Mike can do a variety of things. He's played multiple linebacker positions for us in the past," Venables said. "I'm really excited for the development Mike's had."

Venables also praised Jones' growth as a leader. The linebacker attributed his increased confidence to his work in leading the team's social justice efforts.

"Through this time I've felt, like, in my heart, sometimes you got to say something," he said. "This has really shown me a lot about myself."

Bryan Bresee, DT

Venables and the staff are very excited about Bresee, the No. 4 player in the nation for the class of 2020, per ESPN. He's lived up to the hype since getting to Clemson in January, and the freshman is listed as a co-starter at defensive tackle with Pinckney and redshirt junior Jordan Williams.

Whether or not Bresee gets meaningful playing time Saturday, his depth chart placement is a testament to the respect he's already earned in the program.

Redshirt senior Cade Stewart, Clemson's starting center, has seen firsthand Bresee's ability all offseason.

"He just has a motor, man," Stewart said. "He's relentless to that ball. He's not gonna let no one slow him down. He just goes. He's aggressive all the time and I think that's what makes him special. His drive and his motor."

Andrew Booth Jr., CB

The sophomore, who underwent offseason surgery on his knee, is in competition with junior Mario Goodrich for one of the starting cornerback jobs. Though Venables has yet to reveal which of the two will take the field, he spoke highly of Booth earlier this week.

"He's been here over a year now, and half of it he spent rehabbing and just not being healthy," Venables said. "He's been at a different level in regards to his confidence, his mindset and then the play follows that. He's had an excellent, excellent camp, in particular. Just completely on another planet when it comes to where he is mentally, some of the things he was struggling through from an injury standpoint."

Venables, for what it's worth, was also complimentary of Goodrich. But Booth, a former 5-star recruit, has a lot of supporters. That includes senior wide receiver Amari Rodgers, who said he's been a mentor for Booth.

After practice Rodgers often offers Booth tips and encouragement.

"I seen it in him since he got here," Rodgers said. "He's very physical at the line of scrimmage and he's very fast, too, so he recovers whenever he may slip up. He's a dog, man."

Lannden Zanders, SS

Zanders spent last season behind Wallace and Denzel Johnson, soaking up information and honing his craft.

Now the sophomore's the unquestioned starter at strong safety. Turner believes Zanders is up to the task.

"He's a super humble guy," Turner said. "He's really just kind of sat back and just watched and observed and really taken his game to another level just from learning the defense.

"He obviously comes in with a lot of athleticism. And once you start learning the defense and picking up on some of the offensive keys, he can really just make plays. And that's really what he's done out here."

Zanders, a Shelby, N.C., native, was credited with 21 tackles (2.5 for loss), two sacks and a pass breakup in 112 defensive snaps last season.

Jake Venables, MLB

Venables is Skalski's backup, but he'll get the chance to start for the first half Saturday with Skalski mandated to serving a suspension for targeting in the 2020 College Football Playoff national championship.

The redshirt sophomore will return to the bench once the second half starts, but over the first two quarters he has the opportunity to prove he's the future at the position.

Clemson fans certainly hope Venables — who last year had 38 tackles (9.5 for loss), 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup — inherited his father's football mind.

"Jake's ready for the moment," the elder Venables said. "He's very focused and serious about his responsibilities and his opportunity and has a great deal of valued respect for the preparation it takes in the course of a game."