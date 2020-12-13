5 Clemson priorities going into ACC Championship Game vs. Notre Dame

CLEMSON — Clemson players get to spend the final weekend of the regular season away from the field, thanks to some crafty schedule maneuvering by the ACC.

But the Tigers, No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, face a tall task Dec. 19 against No. 2 Notre Dame in the ACC Championship game, with the winner likely to earn a College Football Playoff berth.

Coach Dabo Swinney's team ended the regular season on a high note, in the form of a 45-10 win at Virginia Tech, but there's always room for improvement.

Here are five things on which Clemson needs to improve ahead of the showdown in Charlotte, which will be a rematch of the Fighting Irish's 47-40 double-overtime win over Clemson on Nov. 7. in South Bend, Ind.:

Run consistency

To be fair, the Tigers did run the ball well against the Hokies — they averaged 7.9 yards per carry — but the team still ranks in the bottom half of the league in rushing yards per game (147).

Clemson won't necessarily need to match the production of the Virginia Tech game to beat Notre Dame, but there will have to be marked improvement from the team's Nov. 7 matchup, when the Tigers rushed for 34 yards on 33 carries.

Consistency is the name of the game. That's not always easy when opposing defenses gang up on star senior Travis Etienne, but having a more efficient run game will only open things up for quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the offense.

Etienne had perhaps his worst college running game in the Notre Dame loss (28 yards on 18 carries), including a lost fumble and a strange decision to run out of bounds as Clemson was trying to run out the clock in regulation. He caught eight passes for 58 yards.

Limit big plays

Swinney noted the Tigers need to do a better job of limiting big plays in the rematch. One needs look no further than the opening minute of the first Notre Dame game for proof: Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams rushed for a 65-yard touchdown on the second play of the game.

As good as defensive coordinator Brent Venables' unit has been good in high-leverage situations — Clemson is tied for third in the ACC in red-zone defense — it won't matter if the Fighting Irish string together enough big-yardage plays.

Pass decisions

Lawrence threw an interception against Virginia Tech, and he had a couple more passes that should've been caught by the Hokies defense but were dropped.

The star quarterback, who missed the Notre Dame game while in COVID protocol, conceded afterward he could've done some things differently.

"I don't think I saw the whole feel great tonight," he said. "That's just a matter of making sure my eyes are in the right spot. Some little things I can work on."

Lawrence, of course, has mostly been brilliant this season. He's 173 of 250 passing (69.2 completion percentage) for 2,431 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions. By many experts' measure, he's the best player in college football.

Start faster

The Tigers at times this season have been slow out of the gate.

It's been more of an issue recently. Clemson trailed at halftime against both Boston College and Notre Dame (the two games freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei started with Lawrence out) and led just 17-10 at halftime of the Hokies game.

Scoring early and often obviously gives any team a psychological advantage, and if the Tigers are able to do that in the conference title game, it could go a long way toward making sure the bout doesn't come down to the wire again.

Health

As is often the case this time of season, Clemson enters the postseason with a roster of banged-up players.

Wide receivers Joseph Ngata (groin) and Frank Ladson Jr. (foot), for instance, have been limited all year. Neither safety Lannden Zanders nor Andrew Booth Jr. (thigh), played against the Hokies, though Booth should be ready for the title game, Swinney said.

Middle linebacker James Skalski was pulled in the first quarter last week. Swinney said the move was precautionary, but Skalski is even more essential to the Tigers' defensive given that his backup Jakes Venables suffered what the team believes to be a broken arm later in the game.

Clemson would love to have all these players ready for the league title game. Another reason for Swinney to be grateful for getting this weekend off.