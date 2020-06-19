23 Clemson football players test positive for coronavirus

CLEMSON — Twenty-three Clemson football players have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a school spokesperson.
In total, Clemson Athletics student-athletes and staff have completed 315 tests for the virus in the month of June. There were 28 positive tests, with two coming from football staff members and three from players from other sports, according to a spokesperson.
"Clemson has notified and isolated each of those individuals who tested positive for a period of at least 10 days," a spokesperson wrote in a statement. "Close known contacts have also been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days. Most of the total cases have been asymptomatic, and none have required hospitalization. As community transmission continues throughout the area, it is advised that individuals monitor for symptoms."
The revelation comes as the positive test rate in the state of South Carolina continues to rise. Friday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,081 new confirmed cases, a single day high.
Clemson football and men's and women's basketball athletes returned on campus June 8 for voluntary workouts. Last Saturday, several football players led a peaceful demonstration against racial injustice on campus that attracted about 3,000 people.
On Thursday, Texas announced 13 football players tested positive for the virus and four for COVID-19 antibodies. There have also been reports of positive tests at SMU, Kansas State, Alabama, Auburn and Michigan.
The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday approved a four-phase plane that recommends coaches begin interacting with players July 13 with training camp starting Aug. 7.
If the college football season does start on time, there are no guidelines in place yet for possible fan attendance.