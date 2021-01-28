2021 Clemson football schedule has back-to-back Syracuse, Pitt road games

Clemson fans already knew which teams the Tigers would face in pursuit of a seventh consecutive College Football Playoff appearance in 2021. And that a clash with Georgia was booked for the season opener in Charlotte. The rest of the schedule was announced Thursday, including back-to-back road games at Syracuse and Pittsburgh.

Though Clemson loses quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, the Tigers with projected star D.J. Uiagalelei at quarterback and a starting defense returning almost intact are a popular No. 1 pick in preseason rankings.

That adds spice to the opener; Georgia is a preseason top 5 team, too. The Tigers and Bulldogs have met 64 times (Georgia leads 42-18-4) but not since a 2014 Clemson loss in Athens.

Clemson after the Sept. 4 game against the Bulldogs plays host to S.C. State on Sept. 11 and Georgia Tech on Sept. 18.

The first road game is at N.C. State on Sept. 25.

Clemson plays at home Oct. 2 vs. Boston College, has an Oct. 9 open date and then two road games: Oct. 15 (a Friday) at Syracuse and Oct. 23 at Pittsburgh, the Tigers' first-ever trip to Pitt.

Clemson is 47-1 at home in the College Football Playoff era; that one loss was to Pittsburgh (43-42) in 2016. The next year, on a Friday night, Clemson suffered a 27-24 loss at Syracuse.

Florida State comes to Death Valley on Oct. 30. Clemson plays at Louisville on Nov. 6, home for a non-conference home game against UConn on Nov. 13 and home against Wake Forest on Nov. 20.

The resumption of the South Carolina-Clemson series, interrupted after 111 consecutive years by the coronavirus and the SEC's conference-only schedule plan in 2020, is Nov. 27 in Columbia.

Head coach Dabo Swinney has led Clemson to two of the last five national championships.

Clemson on Thursday also announced its Spring Game is set for Saturday, April 3.

Season tickets for both renewals and new orders will then go on-sale in early spring to IPTAY members who have renewed and completed 50 percent of their pledge by the March 15 deadline.

More information on ticketing for the 2021 Clemson Football season will be available by visiting ClemsonTigers.com or by calling 1-800 CLEMSON.