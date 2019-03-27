Clemson starting wide receiver Amari Rodgers will have knee surgery next week.
Rodgers, who started all 15 games for the Tigers last season, injured his right knee during Monday's practice.
“He’s got a great attitude and he’s a grinder," said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. "I have no doubt he’ll come back better than ever.”
Rodgers caught 55 passes for 575 yards and four touchdowns in 2018. He also returned 39 punts with one for a touchdown.
Rodger’s on his Twitter account wrote: “God gives his toughest soldiers the toughest tasks. I’ll be back better than ever, believe that.”