CLEMSON — It's crunch time for the College Football Playoff mix and for the first time in several weeks Tuesday evening, the projections got a shakeup. 

Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame continue to stay right where they want to stay right now at Nos. 1, 2 and 3, but it is the No. 4 slot that is up for grabs and for at least this week, the committee believes that position belongs to Georgia. 

The Bulldogs play Alabama in the SEC Championship Saturday with the winner certainly advancing, but a Georgia loss would likely knock the Bulldogs out considering they already have one loss on their record to LSU. 

If the season were to end today, Alabama would play Georgia likely in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas and Clemson would play Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl in Miami.

Clemson has been able to control its own destiny all year long in the Playoff mix, thanks to an undefeated regular season despite a quarterback switch from Kelly Bryant to Trevor Lawrence in Week 5. The Tigers are playing for their fourth straight ACC Championship on Saturday against Pittsburgh and a win would not only lock them into the Playoff, but make them the first ACC team ever to win the title four times in a row. 

On Tuesday, Lawrence was named both the ACC's Offensive Rookie of the Year and overall Rookie of the Year and Saturday, he will play in his first college postseason. 

All eyes are going to be on whether Clemson and Alabama meet for Part IV in January, but in the meantime the buzz will swirl around that No. 4 slot as conference championships play out this weekend. Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State are all in the mix as they compete in their respective conference championships. 

The final, and official, installment of the rankings will be released Sunday at noon. 

The College Football Playoff Top 25

1. Alabama 

2. Clemson 

3. Notre Dame 

4. Georgia 

5. Oklahoma 

6. Ohio State 

7. Michigan 

8. UCF 

9. Florida 

10. LSU 

11. Washington 

12. Penn State 

13. Washington State 

14. Texas 

15. Kentucky 

16. West Virginia 

17. Utah 

18. Mississippi State 

19. Texas A&M 

20. Syracuse 

21. Northwestern 

22. Boise State 

23. Iowa State 

24. Missouri 

25. Fresno State

