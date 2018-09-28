CLEMSON — What a week it was at Clemson.

From Trevor Lawrence's performance against Georgia Tech, to the freshman quarterback snagging Kelly Bryant's starting job, to Bryant subsequently quitting the football team, there has been no shortage of storylines to follow with Dabo Swinney's group as of late.

Now that the new-look Tigers are set to play their first game of the season without Bryant — against the only ACC team to beat them in 2017, no less — all eyes are going to turn to Death Valley on Saturday at noon when Syracuse comes to town.

As Lawrence runs the show, here are four keys to the game:

Is Lawrence ready?

This is the million-dollar question, but it just might have a simple answer. Lawrence is already tied for second in the ACC for passing touchdowns despite splitting time with Bryant in the first four games.

He has proven he has the ability to shred opposing defenses and he has done so with admirable poise. Perhaps the bigger question, then, is what the team chemistry is going to look like Saturday.

This team has done a solid job all year of staying down the middle with both quarterbacks publicly, but there is no denying Bryant was a popular leader on the team with plenty of close friends. If Clemson is going to succeed, even Bryant's closest confidantes need to get on board with the new face of their program.

What about Chase Brice?

Chase Brice, a redshirt freshman, is now Clemson's backup quarterback. His role is set to expand exponentially and this transition for him perhaps is going to be even bigger than the transition Lawrence is about to undergo.

Lawrence already has plenty of game experience, Brice has almost none. And he is next in line if anything were to happen to Lawrence. Clemson is currently favored by 21 points to beat Syracuse, which means the Tigers could build a lead and get Brice in the game. Brice has thrown just eight passes this season. That's about to change.

How will the secondary play?

It's no secret that Clemson's secondary is the thinnest unit of the team and this week in particular, that could present some issues. Clemson has played against three option teams in its first four games, including two in a row.

The Tigers have not been tested in the passing game since they traveled to Texas A&M. Clemson's secondary got exposed against the Aggies with QB Kellen Mond passing for 430 yards. Eric Dungey, the Syraucse quarterback, is tied with Lawrence for second in the ACC with nine touchdowns passing. He is 58 of 91 passing for 763 yards.

There are reports that Clemson senior cornerback Mark Fields might be out of the game for behavioral reasons. Clemson would not confirm nor deny those reports and said it would likely not have any more information on the matter until closer to kickoff. But if that is the case, the Tigers are in even more trouble. Fields is one of only three Clemson cornerbacks with valuable experience. Behind him, Trayvon Mullen and A.J. Terrell, the depth gets really thin really fast. If he is out of the mix, that problem is only going to be amplified.

What will Tavien do?

Keep an eye out for Clemson junior running back Tavien Feaster, who seems to be coming back into the picture after a quiet fall. Feaster was injured at the start of fall camp and struggled to come back, eventually be demoted to third string.

Now he is up to second string and is trying to close in on starter Travis Etienne. With Bryant gone, Clemson loses an important part of its run game, given how mobile he was. Lawrence is not a running threat. Feaster would be a strong candidate to help Clemson maintain its dominance on the ground.

Prediction

Clemson 42, Syracuse 28